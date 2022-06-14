LEAP will have new consolidated headquarters

Effective: 2022-06-17 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Albemarle; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Augusta; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Charlottesville; City of Chesapeake; City of Colonial Heights; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Portsmouth; City of Richmond; City of Staunton; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach; City of Waynesboro; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Franklin; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Henry; Highland; Isle of Wight; James City; King George; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; Nelson; New Kent; Northampton; Northumberland; Nottoway; Orange; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Spotsylvania; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 386 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX AUGUSTA BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA FRANKLIN GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO HENRY HIGHLAND ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUISA LUNENBURG MATHEWS MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NELSON NEW KENT NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY ORANGE PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND SOUTHAMPTON SPOTSYLVANIA SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE CHARLOTTESVILLE CHESAPEAKE COLONIAL HEIGHTS DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE NEWPORT NEWS NORFOLK PETERSBURG POQUOSON PORTSMOUTH RICHMOND STAUNTON SUFFOLK VIRGINIA BEACH WAYNESBORO WILLIAMSBURG

