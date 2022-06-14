ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

LEAP will have new consolidated headquarters

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new service is on its way to the Roanoke area to help people get...

wfirnews.com

WSLS

Virginia governor announces funding for law enforcement in schools

ROANOKE, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has announced funding for law enforcement in schools and communities to maintain safe environments. On Friday, Governor Youngkin announced grants totaling $37.5 million to support a wide range of criminal justice programs in schools and communities across Virginia, including $6.8 million for local school resource officers and school security officers, according to the Office of the Governor.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Here are your local primary results for June 21, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – Here are your local primary results for our area. In our region, we have two primaries on the ballot on Tuesday — the US House 6th District and Roanoke City Council. Ben Cline and Merritt Hale are running for the Republican nomination for the 6th...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Upper James River Center coming soon in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – People living in Lynchburg will soon be able to enjoy more of the James River. thanks to the $100,000 2022 Century Fund Grant from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation. The competitive funding is for projects anticipated to have a transformational impact on the community, county, or...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

US House District 6 primary results on June 21, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – The 6th District for the US House is holding a primary to determine the Republican nominee. Incumbent Ben Cline and Merritt Hale are vying to be the Republican nominee for the district, which covers Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley. Cline has held the...
ROANOKE, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Safety precautions reviewed after bears spotted in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several bears have been spotted throughout the Roanoke Valley in the last few weeks, getting closer to homes and businesses. WDBJ7 got video of a bear spotted along Kirkland Dr. Northwest eating cherries in someone’s backyard. Viewers have also sent videos of a bear near Virginia Western Community College and another roaming around 10th street in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin announces increase in Virginia employment rate

RICHMOND, Va. – More than 18,000 Virginians gained employment in May, a promising increase according to the governor’s office. On Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that employment went up to more than 4.2 million workers in May 2022, an increase of more than 18,000 across the state. And...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

New Lakeside Drive bridge opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The first phase of a Lynchburg project years in the making is finally complete. The new Lakeside Drive bridge has opened. The completion is part of the overall removal of College Lake Dam, a project that got its start years ago. “After the flood of August...
Person
Susan Clark
WSLS

Roanoke City leaders to discuss personal property tax rebates

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City’s leaders will be discussing giving a rebate to those who have paid their personal property taxes, according to Roanoke City Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds. Moon-Reynolds said the city was projected to get $3,600,000 but expected to get about $6,000,000 from personal property taxes...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Juneteenth celebration at Booker T. Washington National Monument returns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many Juneteenth events will be held across our area and organizers plan to celebrate its second year as an official federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day enslaved people in Texas learned they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. One of America’s most famous stories...
ROANOKE, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Luznyski and Sparkman to wed in 2023

Krysta McKenna Luzynski of South Hill will wed Steven Thomas Sparkman of South Hill, on May 6, 2023 in Danville, VA. Luzynski is graduate of Cave Spring High School and Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology in Roanoke. She earned her degree in Public Health and Spanish at Furman University in Greensville, SC and attended graduate school at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London, UK. She is currently working as the District Epidemiologist for the Southside Health District.
SOUTH HILL, VA
#Leap Board
WSLS

Roanoke city school leaders recommend more school resource officers, new mass notification system

ROANOKE, Va. – The discussion of safety in Roanoke city schools continues. Friday during the school board’s retreat, additional security options were reviewed. “We discussed with our school board the various measures we already have in place. And then we looked at recommendations and other options for their consideration,” said Superintendent Verletta White.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New Blacksburg proposal could bring changes to Center Street

BLACKSURG, Va. – For people in Blacksburg, Center Street has a very different feel during the summer. Calm, quiet, and nothing like the mass tailgating events that occur during football season. But after years of complaints, that may change. “This event is too big. It’s reached a point where...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Need help with air conditioning this summer in Lynchburg?

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you live in Lynchburg and need help keeping cool this summer, this might be something for you. Starting Wednesday, the Department of Human Services will offer “Cooling Assistance” through mid-August. The program offers several services for those in need, including:. Help with electric...
LYNCHBURG, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Albemarle, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Augusta by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Albemarle; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Augusta; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Charlottesville; City of Chesapeake; City of Colonial Heights; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Portsmouth; City of Richmond; City of Staunton; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach; City of Waynesboro; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Franklin; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Henry; Highland; Isle of Wight; James City; King George; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; Nelson; New Kent; Northampton; Northumberland; Nottoway; Orange; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Spotsylvania; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 386 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX AUGUSTA BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA FRANKLIN GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO HENRY HIGHLAND ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUISA LUNENBURG MATHEWS MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NELSON NEW KENT NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY ORANGE PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND SOUTHAMPTON SPOTSYLVANIA SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE CHARLOTTESVILLE CHESAPEAKE COLONIAL HEIGHTS DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE NEWPORT NEWS NORFOLK PETERSBURG POQUOSON PORTSMOUTH RICHMOND STAUNTON SUFFOLK VIRGINIA BEACH WAYNESBORO WILLIAMSBURG
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
News Break
Politics
NBC12

Lawmakers reject restrictions on Medicaid-funded abortions, gas tax holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday, lawmakers gathered to review more than 30 budget proposals from Governor Glenn Youngkin for the state’s two-year spending plan. The plan goes into effect on July 1. Most proposals like the gas tax holiday, restrictions on Medicaid-funded abortions, and funding for laboratory schools passed...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind

LOUISA CO. Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday. One was near Louisa and two more formed over northern Fluvanna County then traveled into Goochland County. In places across Louisa county, the storm knocked over basketball hoops and sent trash cans...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA

