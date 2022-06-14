LEAP will have new consolidated headquarters

Krysta McKenna Luzynski of South Hill will wed Steven Thomas Sparkman of South Hill, on May 6, 2023 in Danville, VA. Luzynski is graduate of Cave Spring High School and Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology in Roanoke. She earned her degree in Public Health and Spanish at Furman University in Greensville, SC and attended graduate school at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London, UK. She is currently working as the District Epidemiologist for the Southside Health District.
Comments / 0