“This is how you do it,” a cool Kevin Costner smiles before delivering one of the best quotes of his interviewing career for CBS’ Yellowstone special. The Hollywood icon, now inseparable from television’s most popular patriarch, sits on set for Yellowstone Season 5. Per usual, however, it’s less of a set and more picture-perfect Montana wilderness. “This is how you do it! You get it close, you make everything a little convenient,” Costner tells Lee Cowan of CBS’ Sunday Morning as he keeps their bonfire going.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO