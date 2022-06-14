ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR Announces Punishment For Kyle Larson's Team

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three members of Kyle Larson's team have officially been suspended for the next four races. Larson's crew chief Cliff Daniels, front changer Donnie Tasser, and jackman Brandon Johnson...

thespun.com

Comments / 50

Steven Wix
4d ago

Put lug nuts back on and race like real men used to. stop giving them potty breaks. they do this so Bubba can go potty and eat something. these drivers and cars couldn't complete with the past drivers of the 80's and 90's.

Reply(4)
73
FacetiousG
3d ago

it's definitely not stock cars anymore. It is the same type cars (they all use the same body template) being painted to look like Mustangs, Camaros or Camrys. Nascar has made it to where all the cars must be the same. I really don't know how they get manufacturer's points except for the fact they do pour money into the teams. The cars definitely aren't Fords, Chevrolets or Toyotas anymore. I wish they would return to full size stock cars and each team had to build their own power trains instead of using Nascar sanctioned pieces. It used to be fun to try to figure out what the fast cars did to their vehicles to make them faster than their competitors. Petty lapped the field to win races.

Reply(8)
31
Who is it?••• -
4d ago

As a side note : We lost NASCAR when folks stopped smoking Winstons and started vaping Strawberry Cheesecake 🤔🇺🇸✌••• -

Reply(2)
39
Kyle Larson
