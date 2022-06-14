NASCAR Announces Punishment For Kyle Larson's Team

The summer of 2000 was a sad time in the world of NASCAR. On May 12 that year, Adam Petty was killed during a practice session for the Busch Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. As his car was going into turn 3 of the track, Petty’s throttle had stuck wide open, which caused the car to hit the outside wall head on. The 19-year-old Petty was killed instantly.

