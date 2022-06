POUGHKEEPSIE – Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred near 386 Main Street in the city around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. One man was shot multiple times including at least once in the chest and was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries. The deceased is a 27-year-old city resident.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO