Let us know where to visit to satisfy a sweet tooth. An ice cream cone is one thing, but an outrageous sundae is entirely different. Across Massachusetts, we know about the shops and parlors that serve creative, imaginative, over the top desserts, but we want to hear more about them. So readers, tell us, where do you go for the most decadent ice cream sundae?

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO