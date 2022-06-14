ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Ohman: Target of opportunity

By Jack Ohman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
Senators have reached a bipartisan agreement on gun safety that could lead to new federal gun restrictions.

Comments / 0

