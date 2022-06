CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Four individuals were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 393 near Concord on Friday night, according to New Hampshire State Police. The four vehicle occupants, whose identities have not yet been revealed, were traveling westbound on Interstate 393 when the car left the roadway, rolling over multiple times before coming to rest on the embarkment of the I-93 South ramp.

CONCORD, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO