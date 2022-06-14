Ms. Marvel Director Plays Coy on More MCU Cameos

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness became the 10th MCU movie to cross a major milestone. Even for Marvel Studios, a project notching $400 million at the domestic box office is a lofty feat to accomplish. But, that's what Benedict Cumberbatch's big foray into different timelines brought in. It joins, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, The Avengers, Captain Marvel, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War. With $400 million earned domestically since release, it has a chance to catch Captain America: Civil War ($408 million) and Iron Man 3 ($409 million). It's not inconceivable it could catch Captain Marvel at $426 million. So, Phase 4 has another winner on its hands.
