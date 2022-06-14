Ms. Marvel Director Plays Coy on More MCU Cameos

This current season of The CW's programming has included a wide array of changes, between new shows getting added to the fold, current shows escalating their stakes, and veteran shows being cancelled. Earlier this spring, that latter option was the case for a number of the network's shows, including Arrowverse entries Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. The latter show was cancelled just a few weeks after its Season 7 finale, leaving the team in a narrative pickle that has yet to be resolved. While there's no telling exactly when that will happen, a surprising veteran cast member of Legends of Tomorrow did appear on the most recent episode of The Flash. Spoilers for this week's episode of The Flash, "The Man in the Yellow Tie", below! Only look if you want to know!

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO