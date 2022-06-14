ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms. Marvel Director Plays Coy on More MCU Cameos

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMs. Marvel launched earlier this month, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a look into a series told by an in-world Avengers fanatic. The first episode explained how much of the world knew of the massive battle during Avengers: Endgame, suggesting Paul Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man had been busy on the...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Charlize Theron Reveals Marvel's Reaction to Learning She Was Also Appearing on The Boys

Charlize Theron has been having a bit of a busy streak when it comes to superhero projects. The actress recently made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Clea during the post-credits scene for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and even had a cameo in the season three premiere of The Boys. With all Marvel Studios projects, there's usually a stipulation that you can't show up in other comic book franchises but Theron shot The Boys cameo before the studio even approached her for the role. During a new interview with Variety, the actress revealed Marvel's surprising reaction to her appearance in the Amazon Prime series.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Iron Man Just Proposed to Another Marvel Hero

After nineteen issues of cosmic battles and new teams of super friends, Marvel's current Iron Man run is turning a new corner, beginning with this week's Iron Man #20. Thus far, the series has been anchored in the relationship between Tony Stark / Iron Man and Patsy Walker / Hellcat, which has developed in ways that are emotional and bordering on romantic. Iron Man #20 was already confirmed to show Tony proposing marriage to Patsy — but the events that unfolded from there were a surprise altogether. Spoilers for Iron Man #20 from Christopher Cantwell, Angel Unzueta, Frank D'Armata, and Joe Caramagna below! Only look if you want to know!
COMICS
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Chastised by Kevin Feige for Watching WandaVision on Her Phone

Iman Vellani has already shown she's just as big of a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as anyone else, even to the point she'd stream MCU shows on her phone during breaks while filming Ms. Marvel. In fact, there was a time Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was on the set, suggesting that maybe the rising Marvel star should watch the shows on a television when she has time instead of streaming them on her phone.
MOVIES
ComicBook

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation Trailer Teaser Released

LEGO and Star Wars are teaming up once again for an all-new special. Since the debut of Disney+, Star Wars fans have been treated to a lot of fun content, including The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. Now, everyone's favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away are returning once again for LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation. The original summer-themed special is coming to the streaming service in August, and the official account for Star Wars just shared a teaser and revealed the first official trailer will be coming on Tuesday, June 21st.
MOVIES
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Becomes 10th MCU Movie to Cross Major Milestone

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness became the 10th MCU movie to cross a major milestone. Even for Marvel Studios, a project notching $400 million at the domestic box office is a lofty feat to accomplish. But, that's what Benedict Cumberbatch's big foray into different timelines brought in. It joins, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, The Avengers, Captain Marvel, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War. With $400 million earned domestically since release, it has a chance to catch Captain America: Civil War ($408 million) and Iron Man 3 ($409 million). It's not inconceivable it could catch Captain Marvel at $426 million. So, Phase 4 has another winner on its hands.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Sends Get Well Soon Wishes to Hugh Jackman With Friendship Montage

Tuesday, Hugh Jackman revealed he tested positive for COVID the second time this year. Not even a day later, his best friend Ryan Reynolds made sure to send him a thoughtful video across his social media platforms. Taking inspiration from a recent TikTok trend where users reminisce about the past to ABBA's "Angeleyes," Reynolds shared a series of snapshots of the two together.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Flash's Ezra Miller Deletes Instagram Account After Posting Strange Messages, Claiming to be in Another Universe

The Flash's Ezra Miller deleted their Instagram account after posting some strange messages. One of the posts claimed that they were in another universe. The Direct reported this story as the actor posted multiple memes to their account before washing the entire thing away. Some of the text read: "You cannot touch me I am in another universe." Another post said, "Message from another dimension." Other ones included words about how they were, "shielded from negative people & their ill intent. My spirit, mind, body, soul + success are not altered by anyone's envy. I am protected from all negative [sic] people attempt to throw at me."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick: Val Kilmer Shares Photo From Cameo

Considering Top Gun: Maverick has become the highest grossing movie of the year so far we're going to guess you've seen it, but we'll also issue a spoiler warning. The new film arrived over three decades after the original and though Tom Cruise is front and center at it all he's not the only one reprising his role from the Tony Scott film. Acclaimed actor Val Kilmer also makes an appearance in the new movie, appearing once again as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky. Now an Admiral in the United States Navy and is leader of the Pacific Fleet, Kilmer shared a photo of his appearance in the film on social media, writing: "36 years later… I'm still your wingman <3." Check it for yourself below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spiderhead Review: Chris Hemsworth's Best Performance Comes in an Average Netflix Thriller

Spiderhead, a new Netflix original thriller, has just about everything in the world going for it. Director Joseph Kosinski is still flying high on the success of Top Gun: Maverick, which recently became the biggest movie of the year at the box office. Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are the devilishly witty minds behind the Deadpool franchise. Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett make up a trio of well-loved stars that could anchor any movie with ease. Spiderhead should be a layup for Netflix. Instead, it just feels frustratingly average.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Original Documentary Taking Netflix Top 10 by Storm

For an entire week, Adam Sandler's Hustle has been dominating the Netflix Top 10 Movie charts. Nothing has been able to knock it off of the top spot on the streaming service since it was released. While that remains true, Hustle finally has its first real competition, as a new documentary has shot up the Netflix ranks in just its second day on the streamer. It could spell trouble for Hustle in the coming days.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Lightyear Gets Reimagined as a PS1 Game in New Video

Lightyear has been reimagined as a PS1 game thanks to a new fan-made video. Lightyear is a new Toy Story spin-off centered around Buzz Lightyear, but it's not based on the toy voiced by Tim Allen. It's based on the movie that a young Andy saw that made him fall in love with Buzz Lightyear and inspired him to buy the figure seen in the Toy Story film. Essentially, Disney is releasing the movie that Andy saw as a little boy in the 90s. However, one fan took it upon themselves to up the immersion to another level. In the 90s, video game adaptations of movies, including the Toy Story films, were a major deal. Sadly, Disney didn't make a new Buzz Lightyear game for this film, but someone imagined what one would look like.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Melissa McCarthy Series Debuts on Netflix Top 10

Despite there being very little advertising or fanfare about it, Netflix actually debuted a brand new original series starring Melissa McCarthy this week. God' Favorite Idiot, an eight-episode comedy series, was released on Netflix in its entirety on Wednesday morning. Even though there wasn't a lot of conversation about God's Favorite Idiot, a new project with McCarthy in the lead role is always going to garner a decent amount of attention. The Netflix Top 10 certainly reflects that.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Movie May Be His Last

Will Thor: Love and Thunder be Chris Hemsworth's last Marvel movie? Hemsworth has been playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the first Thor movie was released in 2011; over a decade (and eight Marvel movies) later, Hemsworth is starring in Thor 4, which will see the mystical hammer and Thunder God powers handed off to Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. The more that fans see of Thor: Love and Thunder, the more they are getting the sense that director Taika Waititi is telling the final story of Thor Odinson in the MCU.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Legacies: SPOILER Returns in Series Finale

The series finale of Legacies aired tonight on The CW, bringing to an end The Vampire Diaries universe which ran for thirteen years across three series. As fans expected, the series wrapped up current storylines and offered a sense of closure for the journeys of many of its main characters, but it also featured a few major guest appearances. While Joseph Morgan's return as Niklaus "Klaus" Mikaelson is one that fans knew about heading into the episode thanks to the actor confirming his return earlier this month, there was another big surprise in store with the return of another iconic The Vampire Diaries character.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Sherlock Holmes 3 Director Offers Update on Robert Downey Jr. Sequel

The Offer director Dexter Fletcher signed up for the unenviable task of following Guy Ritchie on the Robert Downey Jr.-starring Sherlock Holmes franchise, and in spite of numerous delays, he still thinks the project is going to get made. The project, which at one point had a December 2020 release date, has been in a constant state of flux since about 2017, but Fletcher thinks that the project is too good to just fall by the wayside, and feels confident that it will be done.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Legacies Creator Reveals the Character Viewers Would Have Met in Season 5

Thursday saw the end of Legacies after four seasons on The CW, but while the episode, "Just Don't Be a Stranger, Okay?" capped off the series and the long running The Vampire Diaries franchise, it wasn't necessarily originally intended to be the end. While the network did give the series a heads up that Season 4 might be the last and allowed them to craft a proper ending, there were plans for a fifth season and according to creator Julie Plec, it would have seen the introduction of a character that fans have been waiting for: Stefanie Salvatore, the daughter of Damon and Elena.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash Has a Surprising Legends of Tomorrow Cameo in "The Man in the Yellow Tie"

This current season of The CW's programming has included a wide array of changes, between new shows getting added to the fold, current shows escalating their stakes, and veteran shows being cancelled. Earlier this spring, that latter option was the case for a number of the network's shows, including Arrowverse entries Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. The latter show was cancelled just a few weeks after its Season 7 finale, leaving the team in a narrative pickle that has yet to be resolved. While there's no telling exactly when that will happen, a surprising veteran cast member of Legends of Tomorrow did appear on the most recent episode of The Flash. Spoilers for this week's episode of The Flash, "The Man in the Yellow Tie", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Digimon Adventure 02 Movie to Reveal First Footage This Summer

Digimon Adventure 02 is getting ready for a massive return with a new feature film, and is setting up to reveal the first footage from this new movie later this Summer! The Digimon franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the series, and as a result, fans saw the eight original Chosen Children from the very first season of the series return for a full TV reboot anime and the Last Evolution Kizuna movie (which brought their story to an end). It was then announced that the Digimon Adventure 02 DigiDestined will be getting their proper due too with a new movie in the near future.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Has Good News for MCU Fans

A new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update has some good news for MCU fans. The new Spider-Man game is currently scheduled to release in 2023 via the PS5. Despite this, Insomniac Games has yet to show anything of the game beyond its reveal trailer. When this will change, who knows. If the game isn't going to be delayed, then it will need to be sooner rather than later. Whatever the case, when it does surface, its art direction and style may look familiar to big MCU fans as Insomniac Games has brought on an experience MCU concept artist Davison Carvalho on as an art director.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Brings Back a Classic Character No One Expected

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already brought back some familiar faces from Star Trek history. In addition to starring Capt. Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One, as seen in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. The spinoff series also counts Dr. M'Benga and Nurse Christine Chapel among its core cast and even has a Kirk in its crew (and another set to appear in season two). However, the show's seventh episode features the most unexpected Star Trek character return yet. It could be setting up big things for Strange New Worlds' future. SPOILERS follow for today's new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode, "The Serene Squall."
TV SERIES

