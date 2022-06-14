JobsNOW: Compassionate and caring? Apply here

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the newest healthcare locations in Mahoning County is already a year old. Briarfield Place has some job openings as it gets set to move into the final portion of its building.

The $12 million project includes 50,000 square feet of space providing rehabilitation and skilled nursing.

Two of the three wings have opened and now the third is ready to go.

“We’ve served close to over 200 residents at this facility already in that time, so we’re excited to bring more services to the Mahoning Valley,” said Amanda Rivera, director of human resources.

The third wing will have over 20residents, meaning it serves 58 people all across the building. Briarfield Place is looking for nurses on all levels, RNs, LPNs and even STNAs to provide the care.

Depending on acuity run, a nurse and a couple of aides on each unit, so we are looking for nurses for 7-day-a-week coverage as well as our aides,” Rivera said.

The opportunity also includes needing a housekeeper for the win and dietary staff members to provide support services in the kitchen.

“We’re looking for cooks that have some type of from-scratch cooking for large quantities of individuals. So, for those that have catering experience or restaurant experience from scratch cooking, this is a great opportunity,” Rivera said.

Briarfield has eight locations in Mahoning County and is heavily invested as a locally owned and operated company. Its newest location provides a high level of service and can be a place to learn many things, but there is one thing everyone who works there has to have.

“Compassion, caring. those things we can’t teach. We want to make sure that we find the right individual that wants to work with the elderly and that has a passion for it, that has a servant heart,” Rivera said.

You can apply in person, online , or call Briarfield at 330-953-3255 to schedule an interview. You can also apply in person at 8400 Market St., Boardman.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.