Henry County Sheriff’s Race

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The free fishing event will be held at Eastgate Park’s pond and is for children ages 5-12. You may enter the park after 7:30 am on Saturday to start fishing. In addition to fish, children will be fishing for other great prizes. It’s important to note, however, that fishing spots may not be reserved. The dangerous heat will not be settling in until after 10 am Saturday morning so most of the fishing should be comfortable if proper precautions are taken. Be sure to hydrate and stay in the shade.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO