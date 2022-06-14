Henry County Sheriff’s Race

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — 15 Henry County law enforcement officials took to the classroom on Friday to work on what to do in case of an active shooter or emergency situation. In light of all of the recent mass shootings across the nation, groups here in the Wiregrass are starting to take action.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Midsouth plans to mill Selma Street, from Third Avenue to S. Alice Street, beginning on July 5th. The original plans were to start the project on Monday, June 20th. The milling process should take approximately 3 days followed by resurfacing. Midsouth will also resurface E. Savannah...
Fort Rucker contract worker arrested in Florida child predator sting operation. The Ozark man is charged with one count of use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, two counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor. Construction begins on state veterans home in Enterprise. Updated: 24...
The 182,000 square-foot facility is slated to house 174 beds and employ about 225 medical and support personnel from throughout the Wiregrass. Hundreds of hours of manpower are involved to keep the Dothan Country Club in pristine condition. Troy women’s basketball holds camp in Dothan. Updated: 8 hours ago.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL. (WTVY) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a person of interest in an incident that occurred in Jackson County. If you have any information regarding this incident, which may lead to the identity of the person pictured below, please contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624 or by email at records@jacksonso.com. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through our JCSO mobile app or by contacting Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police and Fire Department responded to an electrical line fire on Murray Road. The fire may have been caused by a lightning strike during Thursday evening storms. At the time of the fire, there was heavy smoke visible in the area. Both DPD...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department, in association with the Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce, announced an upcoming summer children event. The Geneva PD will host a Junior Police Academy this summer for kids in grades 6-8. It will be held at the Geneva City Hall from July 25-29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN News has learned new details on Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Dothan. During Wednesday’s news conference, Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said that the shooting happened due to an argument over a car battery but quickly lead to Tobias Marsh shooting William Roberson Jr. with a .223 caliber rifle.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, June 20, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to resurface two routes in downtown Enterprise will begin. The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, and roadway markings on:. Main Street and Plaza Drive within Boll Weevil Circle through downtown, and. Alabama Highway...
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:47 p.m. Monday, June 13, has claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Billy Joe Alberson, 77, was fatally injured when the 1995 Nissan pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Alberson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The free fishing event will be held at Eastgate Park’s pond and is for children ages 5-12. You may enter the park after 7:30 am on Saturday to start fishing. In addition to fish, children will be fishing for other great prizes. It’s important to note, however, that fishing spots may not be reserved. The dangerous heat will not be settling in until after 10 am Saturday morning so most of the fishing should be comfortable if proper precautions are taken. Be sure to hydrate and stay in the shade.
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Daleville apartment complex is dealing with numerous bats flying around one particular building in the complex, from sundown until sunup. Residents at Deerfield Apartments are pleading for help. “It’s been going on for two years now,” Kiara Blanks, resident, said. Blanks tells News...
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two powerful Dale County political figures are butting heads over how dollars are distributed. “It matters when you discriminate against the people of Dale County when it comes to emergency services,” Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship told county commissioners this week. He is frustrated those...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update:. A man fatally shot in Dothan on Tuesday had been involved in an altercation, one believed witnessed by others. Police detained a “person-of-interest” at the scene. “It is too early to term that person as a suspect,” said Dothan Police Captain Will Glover,...
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A typical Saturday traffic stop in Abbeville turned into a major drug bust for police that resulted in two arrests. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship in a statement Tuesday afternoon told us while officers conducted the June 11 stop for minor infractions, things turned another direction when mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and around 4.1 pounds of marijuana were recovered by law enforcement.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has learned that both defendants have pleaded guilty to all four counts of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray plead guilty Friday afternoon, according to Jame’s attorney, David Harrison. ORIGINAL:. MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN)...
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft incident. Deputies say the person was last seen driving a black Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with the Florida license plate number 74BCJS. If you...
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The 182,000 square-foot facility is slated to house 174 beds and employ about 225 medical and support personnel from throughout the Wiregrass. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The instructor pilot that was injured in a helicopter crash in Dale County on June 6 has been released from the hospital. The student pilot was released from a local hospital on June 7th, according to a Fort Rucker official. There have been few...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been charged with domestic violence after an incident on Monday. Dothan Police say the incident happened June 13, in the 1200 block of Richard Road. The scene involved Willie Franklin, 36, and a romantic partner, according to DPD. Franklin was arrested...
Comments / 0