Congress & Courts

Federal government spars over solution to high gas prices

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gas prices continue to rise, and that means more calls on the federal government to try to do something about it.

It is an election year, and this is a very unpopular issue, so there will be a bit of finger-pointing from both Congress and the White House.

The average price per gallon now tops $5 across the United States, and according to AAA, West Virginia saw the highest weekly spike in gas prices of any state in the nation at 28 cents per gallon.

While five states have suspended their gas taxes, efforts to do so in the Mountain State have failed.

Some people are now talking about suspending the federal gas tax, and many say increasing supply is the best answer.

“The first thing that we need to do is to get the president to start approving all the pipelines and energy development he possibly can and to stop the federal freeze on all the oil and gas projects that we have,” said Rep. Carol Miller, (R-WV).

But President Joe Biden insists the White House is working on supply saying, “We’ve got 240-thousand barrels as well coming from other nations, we’re going to keep pushing on it.”

Skyrocketing gas prices drive public transit demand

Right now, many analysts in the nation’s capital doubt Congress and the White House would freeze the federal gas tax, which is at 18.4 cents per gallon. That will generate more than $20 billion dollars for road and highway maintenance from now until the end of 2022.

Now, instead of freezing gas taxes, some states such as California and Minnesota are talking about issuing hundreds of dollars in rebate checks to car owners to defray the high cost of gasoline.

