Ohio State

Gov. Mike DeWine approves $3.5 billion marked in Ohio budget bill

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Republican Gov. Mike DeWine held...

www.nbc4i.com

WDTN

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Ohio

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Mentor votes to ban use of fireworks despite Ohio's new legalization

MENTOR, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 8, 2021. The city of Mentor has decided to prohibit the use of consumer-grade fireworks despite the state’s decision to legalize the activity on select days of the year starting next month.
MENTOR, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio reverses course on new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,169 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, flipping course for second time and leaving no certain trend. Ohio's COVID-19 cases showed signs of increasing last week as it marked more than 18,000 new cases, after a drop-off that ended an eight-week streak of consistent rises […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Food spoilage benefits available to SNAP recipients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients may be eligible for replacement benefits if they experienced food spoilage during widespread power outages in central Ohio. “Households that lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage of four hours or more can apply to receive […]
POLITICS
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine to appear with ex-Vice President Mike Pence in Ohio later this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine will appear with Ex-Vice President Mike Pence in Ohio later this week at an event promoting the state’s oil and natural gas industry. Pence and DeWine are taking part in a Thursday roundtable in Cincinnati hosted by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program, a public outreach arm of the industry, discussing the importance of domestically produced fossil fuels, according to event organizers. The talk, coordinated through a new political group Pence founded, won’t be open to the public.
OHIO STATE
Salon

“I don’t know”: Ohio governor stumped when asked if his bill to arm teachers will stop shootings

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) on Monday announced that he had signed a bill into law that would allow teachers to be armed in schools. But when a reporter questioned DeWine during a press conference if the legislation effectively addresses calls from the public to take meaningful action to reduce gun violence after the 2019 mass shooting at Ned Peppers Bar in the Oregon District of Dayton, DeWine was unable to provide a concrete response.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Your chances of being attacked by wildlife: where Ohio ranks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As people make outdoor plans this summer the potential for encounters with wild creatures will likely be on the rise across the United States. A recent study by BetOhio.com revealed the risks in each state when it comes to meeting a dangerous animal in nature. While a Utah State University study […]
COLUMBUS, OH

