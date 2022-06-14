Gov. Mike DeWine approves $3.5 billion marked in Ohio budget bill

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
MENTOR, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 8, 2021. The city of Mentor has decided to prohibit the use of consumer-grade fireworks despite the state’s decision to legalize the activity on select days of the year starting next month.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Since power went out in much of Columbus, State Rep. Dontavius Jarrells has been visiting the neighborhoods impacted. “We had seniors who had to climb up flights of stairs in order to get to their apartments,” Jarrells said. “We had individuals who were on busses who were just traveling around in […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Oppressive heat, which resulted in the loss of power to hundreds of thousands of Ohioans, has conservationists calling on the Ohio General Assembly to develop climate change policies, saying that more hot days are coming. These calls come as an organization representing residential utility customers asked the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,169 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, flipping course for second time and leaving no certain trend. Ohio's COVID-19 cases showed signs of increasing last week as it marked more than 18,000 new cases, after a drop-off that ended an eight-week streak of consistent rises […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients may be eligible for replacement benefits if they experienced food spoilage during widespread power outages in central Ohio. “Households that lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage of four hours or more can apply to receive […]
Many teachers throughout Ohio have pushed back as state lawmakers took steps to add more guns to school campuses. And now that a new law is in effect permitting teachers to be armed with little training or planning, a local school district is saying no way. The Cincinnati Public Schools...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A federal judge has rejected a Cincinnati-area woman’s attempt to sue to make it on the ballot as a Republican in the upcoming special Aug. 2 primary election for state legislative candidates. In a Tuesday ruling, U.S. District Judge Douglas R. Cole ruled that Jennifer Giroux’s...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine will appear with Ex-Vice President Mike Pence in Ohio later this week at an event promoting the state’s oil and natural gas industry. Pence and DeWine are taking part in a Thursday roundtable in Cincinnati hosted by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program, a public outreach arm of the industry, discussing the importance of domestically produced fossil fuels, according to event organizers. The talk, coordinated through a new political group Pence founded, won’t be open to the public.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley criticized Governor Mike DeWine’s (R-OH) failure to address gun violence in Ohio during a virtual news conference Monday. She also accused him of caving to the gun lobby. Whaley was joined by former Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl and Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a case challenging the state’s municipal income tax code that allowed cities to levy taxes on workers who did not live or work in those communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The court agreed to hear The Buckeye Institute’s case of Schaad v. Adler,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are three energy grids in the country. There's one in the eastern part of the country and another in the western half of the US. The majority of Texas has its own smaller grid. Here in central Ohio, we depend on AEP Ohio. AEP is...
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) on Monday announced that he had signed a bill into law that would allow teachers to be armed in schools. But when a reporter questioned DeWine during a press conference if the legislation effectively addresses calls from the public to take meaningful action to reduce gun violence after the 2019 mass shooting at Ned Peppers Bar in the Oregon District of Dayton, DeWine was unable to provide a concrete response.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As people make outdoor plans this summer the potential for encounters with wild creatures will likely be on the rise across the United States. A recent study by BetOhio.com revealed the risks in each state when it comes to meeting a dangerous animal in nature. While a Utah State University study […]
The Ohio meat processing grant program was carved out of the state budget last summer to help reduce local supply chain disruptions. It pays for projects to expand capacity, upgrade equipment or cover training costs. In January, the Ohio Department of Development — in partnership with the Ohio Department of...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Strong winds, thunderstorms and high temperatures became a combination that left many without electricity for days. If you had food go bad, lost wages at your job or had to stay in a hotel because of an extended outage, AEP has an online portal to file a claim. It’s not a […]
Comments / 2