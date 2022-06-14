ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Scooters by the numbers

By WEHO ville
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 4 days ago

City staff presented some interesting numbers related to the dockless mobility...

wehoville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHOville.com

MANNY RODRIGUEZ: Scooters are an assault on the rights of pedestrians

Manny Rodriguez delivered these opinions during Public Comment section of the Public Safety Commission’s Monday night meeting:. This was about the scooters. Of course, there they are in the background. This is what you see every day on the sidewalks of West Hollywood. Do not believe these stats in the staff report. They come from the scooter companies, not from an independent non-biased organization. The city has always refused to engage such a firm. Just today on a walk from Melrose and Robertson to Santa Monica and Palm one way only, I reported five scooters abandoned in the middle of the sidewalk.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo hosting community meeting on city budget

Community members are invited to learn about the City’s budget priorities and key initiatives and provide input for Fiscal Years 2022-23 and 2023-24 at an upcoming virtual community meeting. City staff will present the City Manager Recommended Budget for the two upcoming fiscal years. The City Budget Discussion will...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

What they said at the Public Safety meeting

Quotes of note from the Public Safety Commission’s meeting on Monday night. “This is why I don’t believe in the police. Like they literally can’t. But if you gave me a million dollars all of these people would be in jail this weekend. I would figure it out.”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Cars
WEHOville.com

TODAY: Get an update on new potential Metro routes

Metro is hosting two virtual community meetings for the Crenshaw Northern Extension project. The meetings will provide an update on refinements Metro is studying for different route alternatives being considered for the project. METRO MEETINGS VIA ZOOM:. Thursday, June 16, 2022. 12pm to 1pm. Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83798019843. Tuesday, June 21,...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Tai Sunnanon charged with embezzlement

Tai Sunnanon, a one-time chair of West Hollywood’s Public Facilities Commission, has been charged with embezzlement by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, according to the organization he allegedly stole from. The California Independent Cities Association filed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 5, 2021, alleging...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Up Close with Ruth Williams

This article was originally published on August 7th, 2021. Hi Ruth. I don’t know where to begin. You have done so much for the city of West Hollywood. We might need to do a series of Ruth stories. Let’s start from the beginning for all the new residents and readers. When did you move to West Hollywood?
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooters#Public Safety#Rideshare#Lime#Vehicles
WEHOville.com

STEVE MARTIN: Has West Hollywood lost its way?

The proposed vacancy tax for commercial and residential properties was before the city Council last Monday. While the Council decided to postpone placing the proposed tax on the ballot, that was not the real story of the evening. In order to ascertain if there was a modicum of support for...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Judge: Former Kat Von D store manager doesn’t have to arbitrate lawsuit claims

A wrongful termination case brought by the ex- manager of Kat Von D’s former High Voltage Tattoo store in West Hollywood will head to court. After hearing arguments, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kevin Brazile said Thursday he will not require the plaintiff to arbitrate her claims that she was wrongfully fired in 2020 for expressing concerns about her boss’ alleged disregard for coronavirus mandates and health concerns, assuring the case will be heard by a jury.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WEHOville.com

Getting (Hotel) Ziggy with It

I read with interest news of the recent opening of hip new hostelry Hotel Ziggy. Located in the heart of the legendary Sunset Strip, this hotel is billed as the ultimate in rock ‘n’ roll chic. The reason for my interest was the fact that this building at 8462 Sunset Blvd. was my very first home when I moved to the L.A. area in 1971.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

The Acorn: Horvath scrubs West Hollywood from campaign page

Stern says votes are still being counted, he’s not conceding. The sparring over how to cope with fire, the future of Los Angeles County’s Public Health director, homelessness and other issues left two candidates for L.A. County 3rd District supervisor as likely opponents in November’s general election, although votes are still being counted.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

City’s massive historical survey moves to new phase

The City of West Hollywood’s Current and Historic Planning Division has moved to Phase 2 of updating the 2008 historic context statement and historic resources survey for multi-family residential properties. Staff has completed a draft of the historic context statement as Phase 1. The 2008 statement and survey included 2,100 properties constructed before 1961. Phase 2 of the current project includes a reconnaissance survey of approximately 2,400 residential properties constructed before 1982 within the R2, R3, and R4 multi-family zoning districts.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo bars could stay open till 4 a.m.

Bars in West Hollywood could serve alcohol until 4 a.m. if state Sen. Scott Wiener has his way. The San Francisco Democrat’s proposal, a provision to SB 930, would allow a later last call in WeHo, Coachella, Fresno, Oakland, Palm Springs and the city and county of San Francisco — all areas that supported a failed effort to extend drinking hours in 2018.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Coast Playhouse will get a second act

City Council wants action on the Coast Playhouse. The structure at 8325 Santa Monica Blvd., built in 1925 along the original Route 66, isn’t in good shape — restrooms don’t work, the mechanical equipment is outdated, and there are public safety issues, too. At their meeting Monday,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy