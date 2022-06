WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The Tom Sox score three runs in the ninth to win 10-7 over the Generals and end their two-game losing skid. Charlottesville jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the second inning scoring runs on a bases loaded walk, a fielder's choice and Garrett Spikes stealing home. The Tom Sox would score their first five runs on one hit, an RBI-double from Kyle Edwards.

