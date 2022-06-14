ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Thousands of customers remain without power

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With more than 171,000...

www.nbc4i.com

10TV

Woman who needs power to keep her breathing at night concerned about outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many people across central Ohio are still without power. But for one woman, that means she could stop breathing at night. AEP Ohio said power might not be restored until Thursday for many who live in Central Ohio. This comes after severe storms Monday night led to power outages as well as the need to intentionally turn off power for more than 120,000 customers due to the extreme heat on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State
NBC4 Columbus

3-minute tornado hit central Ohio on Monday: National Weather Service

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Monday’s storms that later racked central Ohio with power outages also brought a tornado. The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling […]
WILMINGTON, OH
10TV

AEP officials face questions over power outages, restoration efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with AEP Ohio apologized for the inconvenience of forcibly removing thousands of customers from the electrical grid, but the power company said it was necessary to prevent further damage and longer sustained power outages. During a news conference Wednesday morning, AEP officials said a combination...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to keep your house cool during record high heat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Many homeowners across central Ohio are enduring record-high heat along with power outages. “We’re averaging 12 to 24 hour response time,” said Todd Shepherd, heating and cooling manager with Waterworks. Since early this morning, Shepherd has gone from house to house inspecting air conditioning units. He said with the high heat […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

One way to beat the heat: Rent a backyard pool

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is facing another dangerously hot day, with daytime highs in the middle 90s that feel like 105-110°. The heat will continue Thursday with temperatures in the low 90s, and in the middle 80s Friday. Monday evening storms and Tuesday’s heat also caused widespread power outages across central Ohio, with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Power outages across area

AEP Ohio reports that many customers impacted by widespread power outages may not have their electricity restored until late tomorrow or even early Friday. Locally, there are still some 2000 customers who are without power, mostly across southern Ross County and into Pike County. The energy company blames the situation on a combination of Monday night's storms and a system overload due to the extreme heat. Company officials report that power to those in Chillicothe affected should be back no later than noon Friday, and Hillsboro by the end of the day today. AEP says they've been forced to intentionally take some customers offline to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer widespread outages. For the latest updates, click on this link: AEPOhio.com/OutageMap.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP rep explains widespread power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 until this thing is completed,” said Tom Kratt, Vice President of Distribution for AEP. Kratt […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When will AEP restore your power?

UPDATE: AEP’s 2 p.m. Wednesday update on the power outages affecting its Ohio customers did not show any changes in the estimated restoration times listed below. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP, the company which provides electricity to a large portion of central Ohio, has released the estimated restoration times for customers currently without power. AEP […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Food spoilage benefits available to SNAP recipients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients may be eligible for replacement benefits if they experienced food spoilage during widespread power outages in central Ohio. “Households that lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage of four hours or more can apply to receive […]
POLITICS
NBC4 Columbus

All Ohio Krogers affected by recall for aspirin, acetaminophen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has announced recalls for several store brand medications. Kroger Low-Dose Aspirin, Kroger Ibuprofen Softgels, Kroger Acetaminophen Arthritis Pain and Kroger Acetaminophen Extended-Release have been recalled. In Ohio, affected Kroger locations include stores in central, northwest and southeastern Ohio regions, in addition to greater Cincinnati. “The recalled products do not have […]
OHIO STATE

