CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man will face federal charges for allegedly shooting and wounding a U.S. marshal and police dog in Belmont-Cragin. Tarrion Johnson is accused of opening fire June 2 on the federal officer and two Chicago Police officers — as well as a Belgian Malinois federal K-9 officer named Rin — when the officers attempted to arrest Johnson on the sidewalk near a building in the 5200 block of West Belmont on a warrant for attempted murder and attempted robbery, according to a Chicago Police report.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO