LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican consulate in Laredo is trying to get Laredoans to become their community liaisons. The ECCo (Elance Consular Comunitario) program aims to have community leaders and promoters become a network link to the consulate by letting the public know about their available services to those who need them.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO