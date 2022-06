BOSTON (CBS) -- The Celtics know they blew a shot at a championship. They know that they did it to themselves."It's going to hurt, and it's going to hurt for a while," Boston head coach Ime Udoka said after falling to the Warriors in Game 6 on Thursday night. Getting that close and coming up short is going to sting for a long time. The Celtics know they are not on the level of the Warriors, proven champions four times over now. But they are eager to get there, and are confident that they can in the near future."This is just the...

