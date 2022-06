Mail-in balloting could become a standard part of Delaware's elections if one of a pair of bills that cleared a state Senate committee gets signed into law. Senate Bill 320 would allow Delaware voters to receive a ballot within 7-30 days of an election, but primary sponsor Sen. Kyle Evans Gay (D-Brandywine Hundred) said it would be an opt-in situation, as opposed to 2020 when applications were sent to all Delaware voters.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO