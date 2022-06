In a music world that changes by the minute, it’s good to know that Simple Plan is keeping up an impressive level of irreverence after two decades together. Case in point: Harder Than It Looks, the title of their new album. “If you look through the history of the band, every one of the album titles has a tongue-in-cheek sexual innuendo,” lead singer Pierre Bouvier tells American Songwriter. “We like to go with a double entendre, where it can be seen as a sexual pun, but it also has a deeper meaning. Like our second album was called Still Not Getting Any. Well, it was really about not getting any respect from the media that just thought we were another pop-punk band that wouldn’t last.

MUSIC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO