ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota GR Corolla Brings the Manual Handbrake Back, and It Wasn’t Even Hard

By Stef Schrader
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLyCF_0gAnUiLq00 Toyota

Take a look inside the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla and you’ll notice something a little unusual for a new car: an old-school manual handbrake. Not a fiddly little button like the regular Corolla has, but a big ol’ stick you can rip for skids on demand. “For the enthusiast, that’s an important thing,” said Toyota product planner Geoff Partain.

I’d say he’s right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221tzH_0gAnUiLq00
Straight from the intro presentation for the GR Corolla Morizo: Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda ripping a handbrake turn. Screencap via Toyota USA

It’s important to note that no Corolla besides the GR has a physical lever. We asked Toyota spokesperson Paul Hogard why that was, who then relayed answers from the engineering team in Japan back to us via email.

“We use an electronic handbrake to activate the automatic parking brake for safety and to remove the handbrake lever for better utility—design, cup holder, space usability and so on‚” Hogard said. The safety feature Hogard is referring to is the automatic parking brake that gets applied as soon as someone puts the transmission in “park,” or the brake hold feature, where you can set the brake to hold you in place while you’re stopped at a stop light or in a drive-thru.

That’s a nice feature on the street, and we all know I love a good cup holder , but an auto-setting parking brake is the exact opposite of what you’d want on track, where your car’s brakes get extra hot. Your braking system’s components get so toasty during spirited driving conditions that you can even fuse brake pad material to your braking surface if the parking brake is set. Leaving it un-set also lets the heat dissipate from the system faster. For years, neither of my race cars had a parking brake at all because I didn’t want someone accidentally setting it when the braking system was hot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08WpDq_0gAnUiLq00
Non-GR Toyota Corolla Hatchback Toyota
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LeBR8_0gAnUiLq00
Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition Toyota

So, what’s a non -GR Corolla owner to do if they want to track their nice reasonably priced car and want that manual handbrake? That’s one thing Hogard declined to comment on, saying, “Although we’re big fans of car modifications we can’t comment on if or how modifications of this type could be made by customers.”

That’s an understandable answer from a company that doesn’t want to be held responsible for any mods you make to their cars. Yet Toyota itself didn’t have to modify the GR Corolla too much from the base model to add a handbrake back in. “To implement the handbrake on the GR Corolla, we modified the tunnel cover on the front floor panel to accommodate the shift lever and handbrake lever,” Hogard said.

A manual handbrake is perhaps one of the simplest items on a car, too. I’ve had to put the handbrake back into both of my race cars in order for the state of Texas to look the other way and give me a license plate, and it’s not hard. While adjusting it can be a tedious task , at the end of the day, it’s a cable that runs back to a brake on the rear axle that’s set with a ratcheting lever. In theory, it probably wouldn’t be too hard to retrofit a manual parking brake into a non-GR Corolla if you had the right components. It’s all down to cable routing and packaging.

Yet when it comes to the base model, space and convenience are king.

Comments? Questions? Tips? Contact the author at stef@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

AMG One hypercar, Buick Wildcat EV concept, 2023 BMW X1: Today's Car News

After years of waiting, Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar has finally arrived in production guise. AMG has managed to keep its promise of a road car powered by an actual Formula 1 engine, in this case the championship-winning engine from the 2015 F1 season. It powers the car together with an electric motor on the crankshaft and two additional electric motors at the front wheels.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid First Look: More Power, Better MPG

Almost a year after it was initially teased, the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid has finally debuted, just as the car market is going bananas for fuel-efficient and hybrid models (while maintaining its attraction to SUVs) as gas prices continue to creep up. Using Toyota's fifth-generation hybrid technology, the new Corolla Cross Hybrid takes the compact Corolla SUV model that was all-new last year, and ups its combined fuel economy from up to 32 mpg to an estimated 37 mpg while delivering significantly more horsepower.
GAS PRICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
motor1.com

Supercharged Ford Mustang brings screaming American muscle to the Autobahn

This supercharged S550 Ford Mustang GT is perfectly at home on the open roads of Germany. To test out this supercharged Mustang GT’s performance, AutoTopNL got behind the wheel of this yellow supercharged Ford Mustang GT and hit the Autobahn. In stock form, the Gen1 S550 Mustang GT’s 5.0-litre...
CARS
Reuters

GM CEO says 'we are selling every truck we can build'

DETROIT, June 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Monday the automaker is "selling every truck we can build" and expanding North American truck-building capacity, even as U.S. gasoline prices hit record highs. Barra made her comments during the automaker's annual shareholder meeting. GM...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Acura's Most Important Cars

When Honda introduced Acura, the first Japanese luxury car brand in America, it was met with the same skepticism as when Honda itself first started selling cars here. Honda built small economical cars, so what business did it have in the premium market with the likes of BMW, Mercedes, and Cadillac? Motoring media and automotive executives alive scoffed at the idea. Now Acura is in its 35th year as a brand, and Japanese luxury brands have a large chunk of the premium market. Acura's story is different from Lexus, though. as Acura lost its way in the 21st century. Partly as it didn't continue to separate from its parent brand as strongly as Lexus has, and partly through risk aversion - Acura has traditionally had high profit margins for Honda, and that has led to staleness. Acura peaked in the 1990s, then again in the mid-2000s, but now the brand is working to recapture its glory. Acura has great cars on the road now, but the rebirth of the Integra is going to be key to Acura bringing younger owners into the brand - as well as older buyers back.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akio Toyoda
Road & Track

The Acura NSX Type S Is a Grand Farewell to a Misunderstood Car

The second-generation Acura NSX was a huge achievement: the first mid-engine hybrid supercar that didn't cost a million dollars. Think about it—in 2017, when the NSX debuted, it carried the same type of hybrid drive you'd find in the McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder, or Ferrari LaFerrari. And the 2022 NSX Type S takes things even further.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ferox500 Extreme Utility Vehicle Is A Hemi-Powered Wrangler From Italy

The Jeep Wrangler, for all its on-road flaws and reliability issues, is still one of the finest off-roaders that money can buy. Of course, these days, the Ford Bronco is giving the Wrangler some serious competition, but what if you'd never be caught dead in a Ford? Well, the Wrangler is a pretty good base for customization and upgrades, especially when you restomod it. Naturally, not everyone wants to go old-school and not everyone wants to take the Wrangler to the trails to defend its honor against the Bronco. Some people just love the classic shape and the timeless proportions, and among those people are the men and women behind the Militem Ferox500.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Brake#Toyota Corolla#Vehicles#Toyota Usa#Spir
MotorTrend Magazine

Carbureted LV3 GM V-6 Makes More Power Than You Think on the Westech Dyno!

In the immortal words of Monty Python (Google them—you're welcome), "And now for something completely different." Yep, we've shown you countless V-8s here—mills from Chevy, Ford, AMC, Mopar, and more LS whatevers than you can shake a stick at—but this time around we have something you don't see every day: a hopped-up Chevy 4.3-liter (that's 262 cubic-inches to us heathens) LV3 V-6! Dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule thought it was cool enough to snap some images for us, and we agree.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Difference Between Cross-Plane and Flat-Plane Cranks

There are two crank designs available when picking one for your next V-8 project: cross- and flat-plane. For the most part, cross-plane cranks dominate, especially in American V-8 engines, while flat-plane cranks typically show up in high-end Euro exotics and full-on race cars. Cross-plane cranks give American muscle its distinctive rumble, while flat-plane cranks have a telltale high-rpm whine. But, there's more to these cranks than just their exhaust notes.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

Early Chrysler 392 Hemi Barn Find Is Ready To Be Rescued and Rebuilt

The allure of the "barn find" has lost some of its luster over the past decade or so. It seems that every dusty car suddenly wears the moniker as a badge of honor and perceived value. Hot-rodders can read between the lines and debunk the pretenders, but occasionally a hidden treasure is still legitimately found in a barn. In the case of this behemoth of an engine, it's one of several remaining automotive artifacts in the Jim Smith estate, and it's sitting in the dirt, beneath the tin roof of a barn that has been standing far longer than hemispherical combustion chambers have existed.
CARS
Motor1.com

Play With New Ford Ranger Australian Configurator Long Before Truck Arrives In US

The 2023 Ford Ranger is not available in North America yet but the new truck goes on sale in multiple countries around the world. Australia is one of the first major markets where the Blue oval’s new pickup truck reaches the dealerships with prices starting at $46,878 Australian dollars, which translates to roughly $32,485 American dollars with the current exchange rates. There’s an online configurator now operational in the Land Down Under and we decided to check out the available trim levels and their prices in Australia.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy