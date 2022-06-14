ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Immunity boosting treatment enhances CAR-T cell therapy for blood cancers: Treatment with protein interleukin-7 revs up T cell immunotherapy, mouse study shows

By reporterwings
reporterwings.com
 4 days ago

Advances in cellular immunotherapy that spur genetically modified T cells to attack cancer cells have revolutionized the treatment of certain blood cancers. Six such CAR-T cell therapies are approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat certain types of leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Still, some patients’ tumors don’t respond...

reporterwings.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IFLScience

New Cancer Therapy Results In 100% Remission In All Patients, Surprising Scientists

A new cancer therapy that targets a "shield" that protects tumors from the immune system has surprised scientists by causing all trial participants to go into complete remission, representing what is claimed to be the first time such success has been found. The therapy prevented participants with advanced rectal cancer from needing chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or surgery to remove large parts of their colon, changing – and possibly saving – their lives.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Treatment for Highly Aggressive Blood Cancer

Research into a type of blood cancer called juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia suggests anti-inflammatory treatment as a possible new therapy for the disease. Juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML) is most common in children under the age of four. 10% of all cases occur in newborns under the age of three months. Every year, one to two children out of a million are diagnosed with JMML. The disease accounts for approximately 1.6 percent of all blood-related cancers. It is more common in males, with boys being nearly twice as likely as girls to develop JMML.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Science Focus

Drug cures 100 per cent of colorectal cancer patients in small initial trial

All 14 patients treated in the phase II clinical trial remained cancer-free for up to two years, without the need for surgery or chemotherapy. Each year, over 40,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Affecting 1 in 15 men and 1 in 18 women during their lifetimes, according to the charity Bowel Cancer UK, it’s the fourth most common form of cancer in Britain – and the second biggest killer. But a drugs trial carried out in the US may offer new hope in treating the disease.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Herbal supplement shows promise against lung cancer

Berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells in the lab, new research shows. It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New mapping technique helps scientists run circles around cancer by revealing roots of esophagus and stomach cancers

Rampant inflammation has long been linked to cancer but exactly how it pushes healthy cells to transform into malignant ones has remained a mystery. Now, scientists at Van Andel Institute have found one culprit behind this connection: oxidative stress, a process that disrupts the genetic code by damaging DNA. The findings, published in Science Advances, provide crucial new insights into the roles of inflammation and oxidative stress in certain cancers and offers new opportunities for potential prevention strategies.
CANCER
Cancer Health

What to Know About Bladder Cancer

University of Colorado Cancer Center member Janet Kukreja, MD, assistant professor of urology in the University of Colorado School of Medicine, is taking part in this weekend’s Walk to End Bladder Cancer along with her office staff, fellow physicians, and even some of her patients. For this year’s “virtual” event, hosted by the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network to kick off Bladder Cancer Awareness Month in May, participants walk in their own cities at their own pace, sharing their progress with others around the country.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#T Cell#Blood Cancer#Cancer Cell#Nature Communications#Barnes Jewish Hospital
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence reveals a never-before described 3D structure in rotavirus spike protein

Of the three groups of rotavirus that cause gastroenteritis in people, called groups A, B and C, groups A and C affect mostly children and are the best characterized. On the other hand, of group B, which causes severe diarrhea predominantly in adults, little is known about the tip of the virus's spike protein, called VP8* domain, which mediates the infection of cells in the gut.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is ICE chemotherapy?

ICE chemotherapy is a type of treatment for Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that has come back. ICE stands for the drugs ifosfamide, carboplatin, and etoposide. Chemotherapy is a cancer treatment that uses cytotoxic drugs to kill cancerous cells. Different chemotherapy drugs work in different ways. Doctors will recommend one chemotherapy...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is light chain multiple myeloma?

Light chain multiple myeloma is a subtype of multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is a rare type of cancer that occurs when plasma cells in bone marrow become cancerous and multiply. There are different types of multiple myeloma, depending on the type...
CANCER
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
technologynetworks.com

"Off-the-Shelf" Cancer Vaccine Delivers Double Punch to Tumors

When normal cells experience DNA damage, they present proteins on their outer surfaces that serve as a “kill me” signal to both T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, members of the immune system that come and destroy the labeled cells. Some cancer cells, however, have figured out how to clip those proteins off of their surfaces, allowing them to evade detection by the immune system’s search-and-destroy team.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What are the eye symptoms of acute myeloid leukemia?

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) can cause eye symptoms, such as swelling, bleeding, and eye infections. These can occur because of the spread of the cancer itself or indirect causes, such as side effects of chemotherapy and steroid medication. AML starts in the bone marrow, which is where blood cells form....
CANCER
Medical News Today

Treatment for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia

Neutropenia is a condition that develops when a person does not have enough neutrophils, which are a type of white blood cell. It is a common side effect of chemotherapy. of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia resolve on their own once chemotherapy stops, so they do not require treatment. However, neutropenia can make...
CANCER
Nature.com

Mebendazole, an anti-helminth drug, suppresses inflammation, oxidative stress and injury in a mouse model of ulcerative colitis

Mebendazole (MBZ) is an efficacious anthelmintic with known anti-inflammatory and fibrinolytic properties. In this study, we aimed to explore the protective effects of this FDA-approved drug against DSS-induced colitis in a murine model either alone or in combination with Sulfasalazine (SSZ), a standard therapy for ulcerative colitis. We found that MBZ significantly improved colitis disease activity index as assessed by changes in body weight, degree of stool consistency, rectal bleeding, and prolapse. We also found that MBZ ameliorated the colon histopathological score by attenuating crypt loss, mucosal damage, and inflammation score in colitis tissues. Similarly, DSS-induced colon shortening, colon weight loss, and increase in spleen weight were all abrogated in the presence of MBZ. Moreover, MBZ decreased inflammation, possibly by reducing oxidative stress markers, suppressing inflammatory cell infiltration, and down-regulation of inflammatory genes in colon tissues. Furthermore, MBZ potently reduced fibrosis by decreasing collagen deposition and down-regulating pro-fibrotic genes including Col 1a1 and Col 1a2 in colitis tissue homogenates. In conclusion, our study showed that this broad-spectrum anthelminthic could be repurposed as a novel therapy for ulcerative colitis without any observed side effects, however, regarding the concerns about the potential toxicity of MBZ in UC patients, future experiments on MBZ therapy in other models of UC is needed to completely address the toxicity concerns.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New combination therapy exploits 'natural killer' cells to destroy head and neck tumors

Scientists have identified a new treatment combination that is highly effective at suppressing the growth of head and neck tumors. A new study led by a team of scientists at the Institute of Cancer Research, London, in mice, showed that a combination of radiotherapy, a drug that inhibits DNA damage repair and an immunotherapy can activate natural killer (NK) cells—a type of white blood cell with the ability to kill cancer cells directly.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Prurigo Nodularis and Cancer: What’s the Link?

Everyone’s had an itch they just needed to scratch. But in some cases, these itches are extreme and can lead to the development of large bumps called prurigo nodularis. Prurigo nodularis (PN) is a long-lasting itchy inflammatory skin disease. It shows up as circular bumps on the arms, legs, upper back, and abdomen. It can be scabby or scaly and flesh-colored, pink, red, black, or brown. There can be bleeding where the bumps have been scratched open. It has been linked to some cancers and cancer treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy