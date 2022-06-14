Immunity boosting treatment enhances CAR-T cell therapy for blood cancers: Treatment with protein interleukin-7 revs up T cell immunotherapy, mouse study shows

Mebendazole (MBZ) is an efficacious anthelmintic with known anti-inflammatory and fibrinolytic properties. In this study, we aimed to explore the protective effects of this FDA-approved drug against DSS-induced colitis in a murine model either alone or in combination with Sulfasalazine (SSZ), a standard therapy for ulcerative colitis. We found that MBZ significantly improved colitis disease activity index as assessed by changes in body weight, degree of stool consistency, rectal bleeding, and prolapse. We also found that MBZ ameliorated the colon histopathological score by attenuating crypt loss, mucosal damage, and inflammation score in colitis tissues. Similarly, DSS-induced colon shortening, colon weight loss, and increase in spleen weight were all abrogated in the presence of MBZ. Moreover, MBZ decreased inflammation, possibly by reducing oxidative stress markers, suppressing inflammatory cell infiltration, and down-regulation of inflammatory genes in colon tissues. Furthermore, MBZ potently reduced fibrosis by decreasing collagen deposition and down-regulating pro-fibrotic genes including Col 1a1 and Col 1a2 in colitis tissue homogenates. In conclusion, our study showed that this broad-spectrum anthelminthic could be repurposed as a novel therapy for ulcerative colitis without any observed side effects, however, regarding the concerns about the potential toxicity of MBZ in UC patients, future experiments on MBZ therapy in other models of UC is needed to completely address the toxicity concerns.

