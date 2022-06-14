ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Living: In the Garden with Kerry Heafner

By My Sherie Johnson, Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On this week’s edition of In the Garden, Kerry Heafner joined Ashley Doughty to talk about hot weather gardening and bagworms. For more information watch the video posted above.

Community Policy