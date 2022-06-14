Louisiana Living: In the Garden with Kerry Heafner

Louisiana Rapper Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Javorious Scott, aka Jaydayoungan, age 24, a Bogalusa, Louisiana, resident and rapper was sentenced by United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a sentence of time served after serving approximately seven months imprisonment, one year of supervised release, a $5,500.00 fine and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possession of a firearm while under indictment or felony, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(n)(1) and 924(a)(1)(D), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
