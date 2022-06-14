Overdose resources available to area residents

According to a statement from Kayla Isaacson, Community Coalition Specialist for the Soap Lake Prevention Coalition, overdose prevention and response resources are available to community members.

The resources according to the email include:

Statewide Naloxone Mail Order Program — A statewide mail order Naloxone (Narcan) program, facilitated by the People’s Harm Reduction Alliance (PHRA) People’s Harm Reduction Alliance (PHRA) allows any Washington state resident that has a mailing address outside of King County to request up to two free nasal naloxone kits on an as-needed basis.

The statement indicates that Naloxone is given when an opioid overdose happens or has possibly happened. It can reverse an overdose and provide crucial time for emergency medical responders to arrive and provide further support.

More information is available on the PHRA website at phra.org including training, FAQs and how to order.

Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute (ADAI) provides a website on responding to and preventing opioid overdose at StopOverdose.org.

Stopoverdose.org provides resources, education, training videos, and technical assistance for individuals, professionals and communities in Washington state who want to learn how to prevent and respond to overdose, and improve the health of people who use substances.