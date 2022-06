HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - SATURDAY 6:15 PM UPDATE FROM AEP:. Workers have restored service to 83,000 customers who lost power when strong thunderstorms hit the company’s three-state service territory late yesterday afternoon. The restoration effort to get power back on to the remaining 47,000 customers includes more than 2,300 company employees and contract workers. Outages peaked at 130,000 around 5 p.m. yesterday when winds gusting up to 65 miles-per-hour, coupled with heavy rain and lightning, resulted in damaged power lines and other equipment.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO