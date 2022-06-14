ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa water outage expected to last another 16 hours

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa announced Tuesday afternoon that the water outage is expected to last another 16 hours. In a news conference, City leaders said they estimate it will take another four hours for the line to be repaired and then it will take another 10 to 12 hours for the system to come back “online” so that water can start flowing again.

“As we have never done this before, (restarting) an entire system like this, we are making those predictions based on a good guess,” said Thomas Kerr, Director of Utilities.

Kerr said crews, many of whom have been working to isolate the break for nearly 24 hours, will remain at work until the repairs have been made. He said crews worked through the day to pump water from the lines, and now that the break has been isolated, they can begin to repair the line. The goal, Kerr said, is to have the water plant up and running by the morning.

However, City leaders said once water is restored, the community will still need to boil water for consumption for at least another 24 hours. Crews will begin testing the water for bacteria as soon as it begins to flow, and as soon as they get a “clear” test, the boil notice will be lifted.

This is not the first water line break for the City, in fact, crews have worked on multiple breaks in the last couple of months after older pipes “broke loose”. According to Kerr, this kind of break is to be expected considering the age of Odessa’s water system.

“Odessa is not unique in this nature…aging water systems are common across the country,” Kerr said.

He also said cities all over are struggling with the affordability of maintaining aging systems. He said “numerous” areas in town are fitted with cast iron pipes that are more than 60 years old. As such, the City has a priority list for the repair or replacement of many of those lines. The current break, however, was not in an area on that priority list.

According to Kerr, once the water is on again, crews will “reload the system” very deliberately to try and avoid another break. Kerr said homeowners who still have water can help ease any strain on the system by limiting their water usage, especially when it comes to irrigation or any other “unnecessary” usage.

