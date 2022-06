For the second time this year, Texas and Texas A&M will meet on the diamond. This time, there’s a lot more at stake. The Aggies and Longhorns each fell in their College World Series openers, setting up 2022’s first elimination game. No. 5 national seed Texas A&M fell to Oklahoma 13-8 in the first game Friday. The elimination game matchup was set after Game 2, in which Texas lost to Notre Dame 7-3. After the game between the Longhorns and Irish, Texas players and coach David Pierce were asked about facing Texas A&M in Omaha. Longhorns players are looking to stay focused on the task at hand.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO