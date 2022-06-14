ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Comptroller presents award to co-founder of BAAM

By By NATALIE JONES
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TK5xY_0gAnS9oC00

EASTON — Following a groundbreaking year of new developments, hard work and sacrifices, Building African-American Minds (BAAM) co-founder Derick Daly received the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Talbot County from Comptroller Peter Franchot on Monday, June 13.

The annual award recognizes individuals and organizations that exemplify the legacy of public service of former governor, comptroller and Baltimore City mayor William Donald Schaefer.

BAAM was created in 2005 to empower at-risk African American youth and to recognize and address socioeconomic barriers that may interfere with their ability to learn effectively. The organization seeks to provide those youth with academic enrichment in a safe, caring and structured environment.

Daly, BAAM’s co-founder and former executive director, received the award on behalf of the organization, giving credit to his wife Dina — the current executive director — and the staff that shaped the program into what it is today.

“(Schaefer) was always looking after somehow helping the little guy, and Derick and Dina have that spirit of responsibility,” Franchot said. “They had it, and they founded this organization and the after school program that they created to help African American male students to provide them with the tools they need to succeed.”

One student that achieved success with BAAM’s help is De’vontae Berry, a 2022 graduate of Easton High School who’s been attending the organization’s program since first grade.

Berry, who plans to go to Bowie State University in the fall, thanked Daly for the meaningful conversations and support he provided.

“Mr. Daly, we’ve had a lot of conversations since first grade, and in every conversation, I remember you saying that I will become something great, that I’ll become something successful,” Berry said. “I stick to those words and I remember those words, and I will always stick to those words from here on out.”

BAAM staff and board members also shared their gratitude for Daly’s work in developing the program.

“He’s a dreamer, he’s a doer, he’s a helper,” said BAAM President Bill Ryan. “We as a community are fortunate that our paths have crossed with his, and speaking for myself, it’s an honor to call Derick my friend and my brother, and no one deserves this honor more, and I couldn’t be happier for him or for BAAM.”

Lance Wilson, BAAM’s board secretary, commended Daly for his sacrifice, faith and love to and for the organization. He also recognized Daly’s wife Dina for her sacrifice and willingness to join her husband in the journey to create BAAM.

“We’re here to help others, and Derick truly has been a help to others,” Wilson said.

After accepting the award with Dina, Daly spoke to the crowd, thanking his family and friends for their faith and help in the journey to shape BAAM into the organization it is today.

“It’s been a pleasure serving this wonderful community, this wonderful, caring town,” he said.

In an interview with The Star Democrat , Daly said he was grateful for the award and that his team’s hard work has been recognized by people outside of the community.

He shared his sense of pride in seeing local kids enjoy BAAM’s programs without any cost and the excitement of breaking ground later this year on a 27,000-square foot academic center located next to the current building on Jowite Street.

“This award is really not about me; it’s about parents bringing their kids from the beginning and continuing to bring their kids to the program,” Daly said. “It’s about the kids showing up and participating, it’s about our staff coming in and loving the kids and the kids feeling that love and caring, and my family for being there with me.”

“My son works with me, my wife works with me, I’ve hired a lot of my nieces and nephews, and it’s a family organization,” he continued. “We all believe in the mission, and that is to uplift the community.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eye On Annapolis

Choptank Restaurant, Now Opening in July, Donates $10K to Operate HACA Swimming Pool

The City of Annapolis, Office of Mayor Gavin Buckley, is pleased to announce the conveyance of a $10,000 grant directly to the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) so that their community pool at Harbour House, can open and be operational for families this summer. The funding comes from Atlas Restaurant Group, which will be opening its newest restaurant, Choptank, on Compromise Street in July 2022.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mymcmedia.org

Former School Board Member Reginald Felton Remembered as ‘Tireless Advocate’

Reginald “Reggie” Felton, who served 10 years on the Montgomery County Board of Education and was president during three of those terms, has died. He was 75. The Silver Spring resident was elected to the BOE in 1994 and served until 2004. He served three terms as president and two as vice president. When he left the board, he became a member of the Montgomery College Board of Trustees, serving from 2007 to 2015. He also was a member of the board of directors for the George B. Thomas Learning Academy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Alliance for racial justice awards scholarships to Cape grads

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice awarded Charlotte King Scholarships to Cape Henlopen High School graduates Tia Jarvis, Tyller Maltbie and Nicolas Francois. All recipients have demonstrated their commitment to racial justice through community involvement. A resident of Milton, Jarvis will attend Hampton University in the fall. Maltbie, also...
MILTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Talbot County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
County
Talbot County, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
Easton, MD
Society
Easton, MD
Government
Talbot County, MD
Society
mocoshow.com

Statement on the Departure of Deputy City Manager Angela Judge by the City of Rockville

Angela Judge, who was an assistant city manager with Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and formerly with the City of Atlanta, Georgia, was named Rockville’s deputy city manager in May of 2021, with her official duties in the position beginning on Monday, June 14. Approximately one year later, the City of Rockville announced her departure, effective today, Wednesday, June 15.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comptroller#Baam#Building African American#African American#Easton High School
Bay Weekly

Garden Centers Face Legal Action

There’s a “growing” concern about commercial gardens in Anne Arundel County. As of now, the county says any plant sold to customers at a garden center has to have been grown on site. Selling a Knockout Rose grown in another state or another region and trucked here in a plastic container to a county garden center for sale is illegal.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Johns Hopkins Dining Program Job Fair

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Johns Hopkins University is opening a new dining program and they want you to join their team!. Executive Chef for Johns Hopkins University Lizeth Cadena and Assistant Vice Provost of Dining Matthew Moss share more about this exciting opportunity.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore Summer Meals Program Starts Tuesday, June 21

(Baltimore, MD)— Baltimore City Public Schools is launching its summer meals program next week. On Tuesday, the Baltimore City Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Baltimore City, Recreation and Parks, St. Vincent DePaul, the Maryland State Department of Education and other partnerships joined youth at the Towanda Recreation Center to kick off the 2022 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
collegeparkmd.gov

Independence Day Fireworks Canceled for 2022

The City of College Park and University of Maryland regret to announce the cancellation of the annual Independence Day Fireworks and Concert due to COVID-19's continued impact on the supply chain. We apologize for any inconvenience, and anticipate the return of the event in July 2023. The City's first Fourth...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parkville VFW hall sells to local developer

PARKVILLE, Md. — The stately, yellow brick VFW hall in Parkville has changed hands amid a decline in membership and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now set to be converted into a grocery store. The landmark in the 8000 block of Harford Road first opened in...
PARKVILLE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Three Annapolis Restaurants Cited for Serving Alcohol to Minors

OnJune 7, 2022, the Annapolis Police Department conducted compliance checks of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, fifteen establishments were checked for compliance. Twelve establishments were found to be compliant, and three were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Legal Analyst looks at the report into grade changing at BCPSS

(WBFF) — The Office of the Inspector General for Education found 12,500 grade changes were made during 4 school years in Baltimore City Schools. The grade changes were made to move more students through the system. Attorney Yuripzy Morgan shares what should happen next in the investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
409
Followers
554
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy