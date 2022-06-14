Comptroller presents award to co-founder of BAAM

EASTON — Following a groundbreaking year of new developments, hard work and sacrifices, Building African-American Minds (BAAM) co-founder Derick Daly received the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Talbot County from Comptroller Peter Franchot on Monday, June 13.

The annual award recognizes individuals and organizations that exemplify the legacy of public service of former governor, comptroller and Baltimore City mayor William Donald Schaefer.

BAAM was created in 2005 to empower at-risk African American youth and to recognize and address socioeconomic barriers that may interfere with their ability to learn effectively. The organization seeks to provide those youth with academic enrichment in a safe, caring and structured environment.

Daly, BAAM’s co-founder and former executive director, received the award on behalf of the organization, giving credit to his wife Dina — the current executive director — and the staff that shaped the program into what it is today.

“(Schaefer) was always looking after somehow helping the little guy, and Derick and Dina have that spirit of responsibility,” Franchot said. “They had it, and they founded this organization and the after school program that they created to help African American male students to provide them with the tools they need to succeed.”

One student that achieved success with BAAM’s help is De’vontae Berry, a 2022 graduate of Easton High School who’s been attending the organization’s program since first grade.

Berry, who plans to go to Bowie State University in the fall, thanked Daly for the meaningful conversations and support he provided.

“Mr. Daly, we’ve had a lot of conversations since first grade, and in every conversation, I remember you saying that I will become something great, that I’ll become something successful,” Berry said. “I stick to those words and I remember those words, and I will always stick to those words from here on out.”

BAAM staff and board members also shared their gratitude for Daly’s work in developing the program.

“He’s a dreamer, he’s a doer, he’s a helper,” said BAAM President Bill Ryan. “We as a community are fortunate that our paths have crossed with his, and speaking for myself, it’s an honor to call Derick my friend and my brother, and no one deserves this honor more, and I couldn’t be happier for him or for BAAM.”

Lance Wilson, BAAM’s board secretary, commended Daly for his sacrifice, faith and love to and for the organization. He also recognized Daly’s wife Dina for her sacrifice and willingness to join her husband in the journey to create BAAM.

“We’re here to help others, and Derick truly has been a help to others,” Wilson said.

After accepting the award with Dina, Daly spoke to the crowd, thanking his family and friends for their faith and help in the journey to shape BAAM into the organization it is today.

“It’s been a pleasure serving this wonderful community, this wonderful, caring town,” he said.

In an interview with The Star Democrat , Daly said he was grateful for the award and that his team’s hard work has been recognized by people outside of the community.

He shared his sense of pride in seeing local kids enjoy BAAM’s programs without any cost and the excitement of breaking ground later this year on a 27,000-square foot academic center located next to the current building on Jowite Street.

“This award is really not about me; it’s about parents bringing their kids from the beginning and continuing to bring their kids to the program,” Daly said. “It’s about the kids showing up and participating, it’s about our staff coming in and loving the kids and the kids feeling that love and caring, and my family for being there with me.”

“My son works with me, my wife works with me, I’ve hired a lot of my nieces and nephews, and it’s a family organization,” he continued. “We all believe in the mission, and that is to uplift the community.”