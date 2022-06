FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Public School Board voted Thursday to restrict the use of cell phones in schools. Members approved an amendment to the "Student Rights and Responsibilities" (SR&R) document for the next school year that would require elementary and middle school students to have their phones silenced and put away for the entire school day. Use of cell phones before and after school is allowed.

