ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

IU basketball's Trey Galloway has offseason surgery, timetable for full return unknown

By Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15QzGz_0gAnS0rf00

BLOOMINGTON – IU basketball junior guard Trey Galloway underwent a surgical procedure to correct a groin problem Tuesday, IndyStar confirmed.

Galloway’s timetable for recovery remains to be determined.

Entering his third season at IU, Galloway has established himself as both a good drive-and-dish wing player, and also one of the Hoosiers’ best perimeter on-ball defenders. He averaged 5.5 points per game last season as a sophomore, appearing in 20 games and starting three.

Insider roundtable: Suddenly Big Ten favorites, has Indiana won the offseason?

From TJD to Ali Ali: Top-20 most-important offseason moves in Indiana college basketball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANaz9_0gAnS0rf00

This isn’t the first time the Culver Academies grad has dealt with injury issues. He missed 10 games last season after suffering a broken wrist that required surgery during a win over St. John’s. Galloway also missed five games during Big Ten season with a groin injury.

When healthy, he was a key piece either starting or, more often, from the bench in an offense that needed his downhill attacking style and wing defense to compensate for its lack of perimeter shooting or natural matchups for some of the Big Ten’s larger guards.

Perhaps his best performance of the season came in a start at Northwestern when Galloway matched career bests in points (13), rebounds (five) and minutes played (37) before fouling out.

Whether as a starter or a sub, Galloway figures to be an important piece for IU coach Mike Woodson this winter.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU basketball's Trey Galloway has offseason surgery, timetable for full return unknown

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
953wiki.com

MADISON ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JOE BRONKELLA LEAVING TO TAKE NEW POSITION AT CENTER GROVE HIGH SCHOOL

(PHOTO COURTESY OF DAVID CAMPBELL MADISON COURIER) Madison, IN: Bronkella takes an opportunity with Center Grove High School. Nearly five years ago, In July 2017, Madison Consolidated Schools named Joe Bronkella as the new Athletic Director. Since then, Madison Athletics has undergone significant improvements in all aspects of operations, implementation of participant-enhancing technology, multiple facilities upgrades, intentionally student-focused initiatives and programs to develop leadership, and an unwavering commitment to integrity and accountability among coaches and student-athletes.
MADISON, IN
14news.com

2022 IHSAA boys golf state finals complete

CARMEL, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 IHSAA boys golf state finals are complete. North finished round two at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana in 11th place (642), Jasper in 13th (665), and Memorial in 15th (717). Although no SIAC teams placed within the top 10, the amount of...
CARMEL, IN
WANE 15

Three local golfers finish in top 10 at state meet

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – Three northeast Indiana golfer finished in the top ten as the 2022 IHSAA boys golf state tournament came to a close with the second and final round on Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Carroll senior Hunter Melton led the way, tying for third at -1 overall after shooting […]
CARMEL, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Graduation Of The 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy

(Indianapolis, IN)-This evening, June 16, 2022, the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy completed its graduation ceremony in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda. Opening remarks were made by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter followed by a commencement address from Jerome Ezell, a retired Indiana State Police Major. After...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
College Basketball
Bloomington, IN
College Basketball
Indianapolis Recorder

Meet Miss Indy Juneteenth 2022

This year’s Miss Indy Juneteenth, Teresa Clay, will use her new recognition to continue helping people learn how to thrive after trauma. Clay, who won three of the four categories in the Indy Juneteenth competition, entered the foster care system at 13 and said becoming a beacon of light has been her dream.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
Person
Trey Galloway
99.5 WKDQ

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor (STACKER) There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
pendletontimespost.com

Pendleton Heights graduate grapples with recovery after freak accident

PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights graduate Jeremiah Roosa has always found ways to get the most out of his life by working hard and meeting tough challenges. After a freak and devastating accident, Roosa is facing his toughest challenge yet. While driving to work on April 27, Roosa avoided an...
PENDLETON, IN
WLWT 5

Unclaimed southern Indiana lottery ticket worth $50,000 expiring soon

It might be time to check those pockets, drawers, couch cushions and wherever else things randomly end up. Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket in southern Indiana is running out of time to claim their prize, according to the Hoosier Lottery. A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was bought...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iu#Hoosiers
indyschild.com

All Aboard! Travel by Miniature Train with the Indiana Live Steamers

If your kids love trains, this activity is for you! From May through October, visitors can travel by miniature train during a public ride day held once a month at Indiana Live Steamers in Franklin, Indiana. Experience traveling by mini train on this miniature transportation network. The trains go about...
FRANKLIN, IN
The Exponent

Concerts tonight, and even more this weekend

Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: The B-Side Track 6: Percussion Posse will play at 7:30 p.m. at Rat Pak Venue, 102 N. 3rd St. Lafayette. Led by Charlie Hamrick, the LSO Percussion Section is back on the B-Side bringing the beats that get you moving and out on the dance floor. Free garage parking around the corner on Columbia Street is available. Cash bar available.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Severe thunderstorm warnings, watch issued for portions of southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers in the southern part of Indiana should be prepared for the possibility of severe thunderstorms Friday morning. A severe thunderstorm watch is in place until noon for Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Decatur, Dubois, Floyd, Gibson, Greene, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen, Perry, Pike, Posey, Scott, Spencer, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Warrick, and Washington Counties.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
buildingindiana.com

$2.5B for a New EV Battery Manufacturing Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined executives from Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and Samsung SDI to announce the joint venture’s plans to invest over $2.5 billion to build a new electric-vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Kokomo. To support the operation, the companies will create 1,400 new, high-wage jobs in Howard County. This project will establish Samsung SDI’s first presence in Indiana and its first manufacturing operations in the U.S.
KOKOMO, IN
wdrb.com

20-year-old southern Indiana woman opens her own coffee shop

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman now has the title of business owner, and something she’s dreamed about since she was a kid. And that wasn't that long ago. Kaylee Branaman, 20, owns Kay’s Kafe and opened it back in January. The response she has gotten is...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy