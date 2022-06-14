BLOOMINGTON – IU basketball junior guard Trey Galloway underwent a surgical procedure to correct a groin problem Tuesday, IndyStar confirmed.

Galloway’s timetable for recovery remains to be determined.

Entering his third season at IU, Galloway has established himself as both a good drive-and-dish wing player, and also one of the Hoosiers’ best perimeter on-ball defenders. He averaged 5.5 points per game last season as a sophomore, appearing in 20 games and starting three.

Insider roundtable: Suddenly Big Ten favorites, has Indiana won the offseason?

From TJD to Ali Ali: Top-20 most-important offseason moves in Indiana college basketball

This isn’t the first time the Culver Academies grad has dealt with injury issues. He missed 10 games last season after suffering a broken wrist that required surgery during a win over St. John’s. Galloway also missed five games during Big Ten season with a groin injury.

When healthy, he was a key piece either starting or, more often, from the bench in an offense that needed his downhill attacking style and wing defense to compensate for its lack of perimeter shooting or natural matchups for some of the Big Ten’s larger guards.

Perhaps his best performance of the season came in a start at Northwestern when Galloway matched career bests in points (13), rebounds (five) and minutes played (37) before fouling out.

Whether as a starter or a sub, Galloway figures to be an important piece for IU coach Mike Woodson this winter.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU basketball's Trey Galloway has offseason surgery, timetable for full return unknown