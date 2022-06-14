AAA Offers Safety Tips as Temperatures Rise in Tennessee

With forecasts predicting temperatures in the 90's for portions of the state this week, AAA is urging motorists to keep their children, pets and vehicles safe during what is expected to be some of the hottest weather so far this summer.

According to NoHeatstroke.org, on average, 38 children die from heatstroke inside hot vehicles each year nationwide. Despite warnings from safety organizations each year, children continue to die from this preventable tragedy.

AAA-The Auto Club Group provides the following safety tips to help keep children safe:

Don’t Leave Children Alone, Even for Short Amounts of TimeTeach Children That Vehicles Are Not Play AreasKeep Your Vehicle LockedMake it a Habit to Check Your VehicleCreate Caregiver RemindersAdd Reminders in Your Vehicle

The soaring temperatures in a vehicle can also place your pets at risk. Never leave an animal in a parked car, even if the windows are partially open. Even on pleasant days, your vehicle can quickly reach a temperature that puts your pet in danger.