Paxton pool open after 3 years closed

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – After three years, the Paxton Pool is officially open again. They opened Tuesday at noon for the first time since August of 2019.

The Paxton recreation director, Cody Evans, said they were closed because of maintenance issues and money constraints, but they’re excited to be serving the community again.

“It’s kind of nice to look out here and see nice blue water and also these wonderful temps. It’s going to be busy, I’m sure for the next few days, but we’re looking forward to it. And all I ask is that the community uses it,” Evans said.

He said the shower room is still under construction and some of the toilets are closed.

But other than that, everything is ready to go for the community.

