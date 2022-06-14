ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exterminator Offers People $2,000 to Release 100 Cockroaches In Their Home

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoping to test new methods for eradicating cockroaches, a North Carolina exterminator is offering $2,000 to any homeowner who willing to let them release 100...

Pest Control Company Offering $2,000 to People Willing to Let 100 Cockroaches into Their Homes

A pest company in North Carolina has a unique offer for those willing to house a few extra roommates. The Pest Informer — a pest control service based out of Raleigh, North Carolina — shared on its website that the company is looking for five to seven households willing to accept $2,000 to allow the business to release approximately 100 American cockroaches into their homes. After the cockroaches are released, The Pest Informer will perform a study, testing out new pest-fighting techniques in the participating homes.
RALEIGH, NC
