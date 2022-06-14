ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge North, TX

Oak Ridge North approves additional $46K for Robinson Road widening project

By Vanessa Holt
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oak Ridge North City Council took another step toward reaching the bidding process for its $6 million Robinson Road alignment and widening project on June 13. The latest phase of approvals was $46,860 for additional scope...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Oak Ridge, TX
City
Oak Ridge North, TX
City
Robinson, TX
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eminent Domain#Construction Project#Rps#Urban Construction#Rps Infrastructure#Rps Engineering
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery site Chilton-Dean House considered for historical marker

Local organizations are working to get a historical marker for The Chilton-Dean House on College Street in Montgomery. The historic site was approved funding for a historical marker at the Montgomery Economic Development Corp.’s April 18 meeting, and the marker application was approved by the Montgomery County Historical Commission at its May 2 meeting. Larry Foerster, chairman of the Montgomery County Historical Commission, said in an email that the Texas Historical Commission will approve or deny the state marker in August. The home’s owner, Kalee Londeen, said the historical marker will preserve the history of the house—built between 1851-53—in a tangible way the public and its next owners can learn from.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Property values spike across The Woodlands area in 2022

Property owners in The Woodlands area may have seen a sharp jump in their home’s market value on appraisal notices mailed out this spring. From 2021-22, the average market value of properties increased 29.8% and 21%, respectively, in Montgomery and Harris counties, according to data from the county appraisal districts. In comparison, the average market value for properties rose no more than 11.2% year over year in Montgomery County and 15.4% within Harris County in the years prior since 2010.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris-Brazoria Counties Municipal Utility District annexes new Pearland planned development

Harris-Brazoria Counties Municipal Utility District No. 509 has added new acreage of land to its service area. Pearland City Council at its regular meeting on June 13 unanimously passed a resolution that green lights the annexation of roughly 110 acres at the intersection of Hwy. 35 and Bailey Road into the Harris-Brazoria Counties Municipal Utility District No. 509.
PEARLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
theleadernews.com

City council OKs tax break for senior, disabled homeowners

The Houston City Council voted unanimously last week to add an extra $100,000 to the tax exemption for seniors and disabled property owners on their residences, raising it to $260,000. Budget analysts said the move should impact about 60,000 Houston taxpayers — ones largely on fixed incomes — and is...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRAFFIC IN GRIMES COUNTY HAMPERED BY MOVEMENT OF HUGE VESSEL

You may have received an alert about an upcoming 12-hour outage on Mon, Tues, or Wed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. The actual outage is expected to last less than one hour. This brief outage is required to allow a 3rd party to move large equipment under the power lines that serve you. We apologize for any inconvenience.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Get to know John Escoto, the new mayor of Shenandoah

Shenandoah’s new mayor, John Escoto, was elected May 7. Escoto took the seat of Ritch Wheeler, who previously served for six years and chose not to seek re-election. Escoto was elected to the Shenandoah City Council in 2021 and brings experience from a background in law enforcement and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
SHENANDOAH, TX
Community Impact Houston

16 clinics, urgent care centers and emergency rooms to seek treatment at in The Woodlands area

Editor's note: This content first appeared in the The Woodlands June 2022 print paper, Community Impact Newspaper's annual health care edition. Treatment, staffing and facility equipment vary among emergency rooms, retail clinics and urgent care centers. The following is a list of several providers in The Woodlands area. Contact each facility for specific services offered and cost information. This list is not comprehensive.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy