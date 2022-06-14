ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frenchville, ME

Woman arrested 36 years after dog finds newborn dead in the snow and carries her body home

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orZiI_0gAnRVvu00

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (TCD) -- A 58-year-old woman was arrested almost 40 years after she allegedly gave birth to a little girl and left her in the snow, where she died from the cold weather.

According to WGME-TV, Maine State Police took Lee Ann Daigle into custody outside her Lowell, Massachusetts, home on Monday, June 13. She reportedly waived extradition and was transported to Maine, where she was booked into the Aroostook County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Maine State Police said the little girl, who became known as Baby Jane Doe, died in 1985 after a woman "drove into a gravel pit in Frenchville, got out of her vehicle, and proceeded to give birth."

Baby Jane Doe died from exposure to the elements.

On Dec. 7, 1985, a couple’s dog reportedly found the newborn and carried her body back to its owners’ home about 700 feet away. WGME reports the temperatures reached below zero.

New DNA technology helped link Daigle to Baby Jane Doe, according to Maine Public Radio.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: woman coaxed two children towards car in Reading

READING, Mass. — Two children were allegedly invited into a car by an unknown woman in Reading Wednesday night and now police are asking the public to remain vigilant. The alleged incident occurred in the area near the Joshua Barrows Elementary School and the Barrows School. The woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, was driving an olive green Subaru with a yellow/blue or white/orange license, according to police.
READING, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, MA
State
Maine State
Lowell, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Frenchville, ME
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Frenchville, ME
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine State Police#Dna#Murder#Violent Crime#Wgme Tv#Maine Public Radio
WMUR.com

Homicide of 2-year-old found unresponsive in 1989 still unsolved

MERRIMACK, N.H. — The homicide of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive is still unsolved after more than 30 years. Merrimack police responded to a call from Megan Jimenez's mother, Karen Jimenez, after the toddler was found unresponsive during the early morning of June 15, 1989. When officers...
MERRIMACK, NH
whdh.com

Child holds off attempted kidnapper in Boylston

BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was able to escape a kidnapping attempt in Boylston and give police a description of the suspect, leading to his arrest. On Wednesday afternoon, Boylston Police officers headed to Mill Road for the report of an attempted kidnapping. Officers were told that a man attempted to lure a child into his home. When the child refused to enter the home, the suspect chased them down the road.
BOYLSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newyorkdailygazette.com

An arrest made in 36-year-old Aroostook County Homicide Case by Maine State Police

A baby with no name was found abandoned in the wilderness of Maine in December 1985. The poor child had been left for dead in a barren spot near Frenchville after being born in Lowell, Mass. Detectives followed the dog’s trail from the death scene back to her birthplace and finally discovered her identity: Baby Jane Doe.
Daily Voice

Boston Police Officer Slapped With Assault & Battery Charge

A Boston Police officer was arraigned in an off-duty domestic violence assault on Monday, June 13, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. Andrew Blake was arrested on a charge of assault and battery on a household or family member in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 11, Hayden said.
BOSTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

NH man's body recovered after dog found swimming alone

RINDGE, N.H. — A New Hampshire man's body was recovered from a pond hours after his dog was discovered swimming alone in the water, officials said. The body of Benjamin Dabuliewicz, 38, of Warner, was recovered early Saturday evening from Pool Pond, officials said. Family members had been trying...
RINDGE, NH
wgan.com

Teenager dies in Lebanon motorcycle crash

A 19-year-old died in a motorcycle crash in Lebanon on Wednesday night, police say. In a news release Thursday morning, state police said the bike operated by Nathan Parker of Lebanon collided around 7:30 p.m. with a car in the area of the 100 block of Champion Street. Police said...
LEBANON, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Murder suspects barricaded themselves in NH post office for hours after crashing car

SALISBURY, N.H. — Officials are investigating after two murder suspects crashed their car and barricaded themselves in a post office for hours on Wednesday morning. 35-year-old Michael O’Brien and 34-year-old Courtney Samplatsky, both of Fairhaven, Vermont, were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and being fugitives from justice. They are also considered persons of interest in a murder investigation in Rutland City, Vermont.
SALISBURY, NH
WMUR.com

Truck crashes into tree in Bow, killing one person

BOW, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash on I-93 in Bow. State police said a truck heading north ran off the road and crashed into a tree just north of the Hooksett rest area just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night. The driver was taken to the...
BOW, NH
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy