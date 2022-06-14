Woman arrested 36 years after dog finds newborn dead in the snow and carries her body home

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (TCD) -- A 58-year-old woman was arrested almost 40 years after she allegedly gave birth to a little girl and left her in the snow, where she died from the cold weather.

According to WGME-TV, Maine State Police took Lee Ann Daigle into custody outside her Lowell, Massachusetts, home on Monday, June 13. She reportedly waived extradition and was transported to Maine, where she was booked into the Aroostook County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Maine State Police said the little girl, who became known as Baby Jane Doe, died in 1985 after a woman "drove into a gravel pit in Frenchville, got out of her vehicle, and proceeded to give birth."

Baby Jane Doe died from exposure to the elements.

On Dec. 7, 1985, a couple’s dog reportedly found the newborn and carried her body back to its owners’ home about 700 feet away. WGME reports the temperatures reached below zero.

New DNA technology helped link Daigle to Baby Jane Doe, according to Maine Public Radio.