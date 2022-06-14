ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy tenants report broken air conditioners during heat wave

 2 days ago

Residents at several properties across Indianapolis reported broken...

99.5 WKDQ

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
indyschild.com

All Aboard! Travel by Miniature Train with the Indiana Live Steamers

If your kids love trains, this activity is for you! From May through October, visitors can travel by miniature train during a public ride day held once a month at Indiana Live Steamers in Franklin, Indiana. Experience traveling by mini train on this miniature transportation network. The trains go about...
FRANKLIN, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Government
Milder temperatures and lower humidity are moving into central Indiana

The average high temperature this time of year is 82°, and Thursday was the fourth consecutive 90° day for Indianapolis. A cold front will move across the state Friday morning and cooler, drier air will settle in and lower temperatures and dewpoints through the weekend. We’ll have sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s through Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Will the power stay on during Indiana’s heat wave?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major test of the electrical grid is coming this week as temperatures approach record-high territory. I-Team 8 asked local electric power providers: Will the system meet demand when it hits the peak?. The bottom line, the electrical grid — or at least the people keeping...
FOX59

IMPD prepares to roll out $9M worth of crime-fighting technology

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is providing new details on how the department plans to roll out $9 million worth of crime fighting technology. On Wednesday, Commander Matthew Thomas with IMPD’s Criminal Investigations Division gave an update to the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee. “This is an opportunity for us to invest […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wevv.com

1 of 2 girls dead after vanishing in Indianapolis area pond

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say one of two girls pulled Wednesday from a suburban Indianapolis retention pond has died at a hospital. State conservation officers said Thursday that one of the juveniles had died, while the other girl is hospitalized in critical condition at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Where to find the best chocolate shop in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For millions of people all across the planet, chocolate makes everything better. July 7 is World Chocolate Day, and Yelp is getting ready for the sweet occasion by highlighting the best chocolate shop in each state. In Indiana, the chocolate champion is SoChatti in Indianapolis. The business,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Dangerous heat causing energy concerns, blackout warnings for Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS — The dangerous heat this week is causing energy concerns and warnings about possible outages. There is already concern out west for areas that use hydroelectric power as drought has lakes and rivers that power those dams at lower levels. That has caused those facilities to lower the flow, and as such, energy production is lower.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

$2.5B for a New EV Battery Manufacturing Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined executives from Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and Samsung SDI to announce the joint venture’s plans to invest over $2.5 billion to build a new electric-vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Kokomo. To support the operation, the companies will create 1,400 new, high-wage jobs in Howard County. This project will establish Samsung SDI’s first presence in Indiana and its first manufacturing operations in the U.S.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Juveniles rescued after kayaks flip on Wildcat Creek

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Three juveniles were rescued in Tippecanoe County Wednesday after their kayaks flipped on the Wildcat Creek. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team responded to a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. The three juveniles, two females and one male, had become stranded after...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Get rid of old electronics during June 25 Indy event

INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe it’s an old TV or a computer that no longer works. Maybe it’s an old tablet or a phone that’s seen better days. No matter the case, you can get rid of some unwanted or obsolete electronic devices during an upcoming event. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

EPA reports lists chemicals released by Plainfield Walmart fire

When the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield was destroyed by fire in March, the sky over the warehouse was blackened by a giant smoke plume. That smoke drifted north and east leading the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to issue an Air Quality Action Day advisory for Hendricks, Marion, Hamilton and Boone counties.
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Heat safety a priority at Indiana summer camps

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Health experts are urging caution for children spending time at summer camps during this week’s extreme heat. At the Greenwood Parks and Recreation summer day camp, children were limited to two hours of outdoor playtime Tuesday. All children in the program were ordered indoors at 11 a.m. as the state was under an excessive heat warning.
GREENWOOD, IN
indyschild.com

9 Places to Splash the Summer Away near Indianapolis

Finding somewhere to cool down on a hot day is easy this summer. From beaches to pools, the Indianapolis area has something for every age and every mood. Opening May 29 the park offers waterslides, a lazy river, the FlowRider (surf simulator), and more. Season passes are available as well as single day tickets priced at $12 for adults, $9 for kids and seniors. www.carmelclayparks.com/the-waterpark.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

