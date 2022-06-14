Interview: North Platte Public School Superintendent Ron Hanson Discusses Retirement and Recaps Monthly Board of Education Meeting

The rodeo season is going into its summer stretch, and North Platte is where it starts. Unofficially the kickoff to the busy summer season and “Cowboy Christmas,” the Buffalo Bill Rodeo is the beginning of “go-time” for rodeo contestants. And several cowboys and cowgirls are headed out with money in their Wranglers after the first day of the North Platte rodeo. Texas cowboys Marty Yates and Lane Livingston tied for the win in the first round of the tie-down roping with times of 7.5 seconds each. Yates, an eight-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, said his run was much like Livingston’s. “We both got pretty good starts, had good calves, used our horses, and made our runs. That’s the way we practice, and it works.” Yates, Stephenville, is ranked fifth in the PRCA world standings and has rodeoed fulltime for the past decade, finishing the 2020 season as PRCA reserve world champion. “I’ve had a really good year so far,” he said, “and done well at a lot of big rodeos and I hope to keep the ball going.”

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO