ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Interview: North Platte Public School Superintendent Ron Hanson Discusses Retirement and Recaps Monthly Board of Education Meeting

huskeradio.com
 4 days ago

North Platte Public School Board of Education President Skip Altig and Superintendent...

www.huskeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
huskeradio.com

Leland and Cathy Poppe Named Recipients of the 2022 Dale Studley Memorial Award

Leland and Cathy Poppe were named recipients of the Dale Studley Memorial Award on Friday night during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. The couple are long time volunteers with NEBRASKAland DAYS, but their contributions in the community go beyond NEBRASKAland DAYS. “The Poppe’s are people who help make North Platte a better place to live,” said.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Hot Summer Days; North Platte’s Buffalo Bill Rodeo Kicks Off

The rodeo season is going into its summer stretch, and North Platte is where it starts. Unofficially the kickoff to the busy summer season and “Cowboy Christmas,” the Buffalo Bill Rodeo is the beginning of “go-time” for rodeo contestants. And several cowboys and cowgirls are headed out with money in their Wranglers after the first day of the North Platte rodeo. Texas cowboys Marty Yates and Lane Livingston tied for the win in the first round of the tie-down roping with times of 7.5 seconds each. Yates, an eight-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, said his run was much like Livingston’s. “We both got pretty good starts, had good calves, used our horses, and made our runs. That’s the way we practice, and it works.” Yates, Stephenville, is ranked fifth in the PRCA world standings and has rodeoed fulltime for the past decade, finishing the 2020 season as PRCA reserve world champion. “I’ve had a really good year so far,” he said, “and done well at a lot of big rodeos and I hope to keep the ball going.”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Buffalo Bill Rodeo Continues With Second Night Of Rodeo Action

If you’re going to be in the lead at a rodeo, you might as well be at the top with a brother. That’s where Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., finds himself after the second night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte on June 16. The bareback rider took the lead with 82 points, three points ahead of fellow bareback rider Tanner Aus, who isn’t his biological brother, but a very good friend and a long-time traveling partner. Breuer was aboard the Beutler and Son Rodeo Co. horse #255, Belle Starr. It wasn’t easy getting out of the chute on her, though. With Breuer’s hand in the bareback rigging, the horse reared in the chute, pulling his hand with her and when she rared up, pulling his hand with her and squashing it.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Ravenna Man Charged With Assault, Child Enticement, Meth

A Ravenna man was charged Monday, June 13 with third-degree sexual assault of a North Platte juvenile. The two met through an online dating app. Police spokesman Matt Elder said on June 12, a juvenile told police they were sexually assaulted a few hours earlier. According to the North Platte Bulletin the juvenile said his assailant communicated through the dating app. The suspect was later identified as Justin Coccorese, 34, of Ravenna. After communicating through the app, the juvenile and Coccorese reportedly met in person around 3:45 a.m. at a park in the 800 block of East C and spent a few hours walking and driving around town, police said. The juvenile was reportedly subjected to sexual contact several times by Coccorese. The two also allegedly used methamphetamine together, which Coccorese provided. Police found Coccorese’s vehicle near Maxwell but it was unoccupied. The next day, the Lincoln County sheriff’s office received a report of a suspicious man walking around Brady, identified the man as Coccorese, and transported him to police for further investigation. He was charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child, exposing a child to meth, and child enticement. Bond was set at $100,000, according to Lincoln County inmate records.
RAVENNA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy