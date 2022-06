Oxford — Clarkston Varsity Baseball closed the season by one run in the MHSAA Division 1 District 30 Semifinal game to Oxford in the seventh inning, June 4. “I don’t think we really played our best, but the few times we were down we were able to battle back and competed,” said Addison Turk, head coach. “It was an entertaining game to say the least. Whenever we play Oxford it’s usually always going to be close games, highly competitive and this one was no different.”

