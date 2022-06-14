Interview: Lincoln County Commissioners Wuehler and Bruns Recap Weekly Meeting

A Ravenna man was charged Monday, June 13 with third-degree sexual assault of a North Platte juvenile. The two met through an online dating app. Police spokesman Matt Elder said on June 12, a juvenile told police they were sexually assaulted a few hours earlier. According to the North Platte Bulletin the juvenile said his assailant communicated through the dating app. The suspect was later identified as Justin Coccorese, 34, of Ravenna. After communicating through the app, the juvenile and Coccorese reportedly met in person around 3:45 a.m. at a park in the 800 block of East C and spent a few hours walking and driving around town, police said. The juvenile was reportedly subjected to sexual contact several times by Coccorese. The two also allegedly used methamphetamine together, which Coccorese provided. Police found Coccorese’s vehicle near Maxwell but it was unoccupied. The next day, the Lincoln County sheriff’s office received a report of a suspicious man walking around Brady, identified the man as Coccorese, and transported him to police for further investigation. He was charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child, exposing a child to meth, and child enticement. Bond was set at $100,000, according to Lincoln County inmate records.
