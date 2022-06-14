ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe, VT

Affordable Housing Opens in Stowe

By Michael Miller
 4 days ago

The Lamoille Housing Partnership and Evernorth Company have partnered to combat the housing crisis here in Vermont, and today they cut the ribbon for a new building in Stowe.

Vermont officials say the housing came together through a combination of state and federal funding.

Gus Seelig said the state “invested 3.2 million dollars of funds for fourteen homes here and two more in Morrisville that are all part of a tax credit partnership.”

Funding for housing projects is increasing to help those who are struggling financially.

Josh Hanford, the Commissioner of Vermont’s department of housing and community development, said
“right now, we have a historic level of federal resources into the state as pandemic recovery funds, and we’ve put over a quarter billion dollars into building housing with those funds.”

Organizers tell me bringing this project to Stowe is aimed at building a better community

“From the workforce, to people of modest means, to people who are among our most vulnerable citizens, this will be a resource in this community which has so much to offer” said Seelig.

The non-profit Evernorth says this development is just the beginning, and it’s planning on building housing all over Vermont for people in need.

“We are busy across the state” said Nancy Owens, Co-President of Evernorth. “We probably have 25 or 30 properties in various stages of development and we’re busy right down in Morrisville on Hutchin Street finishing construction on a new project we’ll be completing this fall, again with Lamoille housing partnership.

Hanford says that even though the situation may seem challenging, everyone is working hard to help ease the state’s housing crisis.

IN THIS ARTICLE
