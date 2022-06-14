ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Virginia Theatre hosting animation film series

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Virginia Theatre, in partnership with MIX 94.5, is bringing back its Animation Vacation film series this summer with 12 showings of classic animated films and cartoons.

The theatre will follow the listed schedule for this year’s Animation Vacation:

  • Cinderella (1950) at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on June 18
  • Lady and the Tramp (1955) at 6:30 p.m. on June 21 and 23
  • Snow White (1937) at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on July 2
  • The Lion King (1994) at 6:30 p.m. on July 26 and 28
  • Saturday morning cartoons (various titles) at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on August 13
    • Kids are invited to watch in their pajamas for free
  • Sleeping Beauty (1959) at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on August 20

Tickets are $5 for each showing and can be purchased at the Virginia Theatre Box Office, online or by phone (217-356-9063).

