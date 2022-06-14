Virginia Theatre hosting animation film series

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Virginia Theatre, in partnership with MIX 94.5, is bringing back its Animation Vacation film series this summer with 12 showings of classic animated films and cartoons.

The theatre will follow the listed schedule for this year’s Animation Vacation:

Cinderella (1950) at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on June 18

Lady and the Tramp (1955) at 6:30 p.m. on June 21 and 23

Snow White (1937) at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on July 2

The Lion King (1994) at 6:30 p.m. on July 26 and 28

Saturday morning cartoons (various titles) at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on August 13 Kids are invited to watch in their pajamas for free

Sleeping Beauty (1959) at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on August 20

Tickets are $5 for each showing and can be purchased at the Virginia Theatre Box Office, online or by phone (217-356-9063).

