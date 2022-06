CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby has just received two dozen rare artifacts from the Anniston Army Depot in Alabama. On Wednesday, a National Guard convoy delivered several cannons, trucks and jeeps to the museum. It was part of a program from the Army Museum Enterprise to distribute thousands of artifacts in its inventory to museums, veterans organizations and other groups around the country.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO