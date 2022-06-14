ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Standard

Pitt County board signs off on budget, may increase sheriff's allocation later

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Standard
The Standard
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVlkW_0gAnQpQX00

Pitt County commissioners signed off on a $288 million spending plan with a promise to consider more money for the sheriff’s office at a later date after a crowd of deputies and their supporters attended this week’s public hearing.

About 60 Pitt County Sheriff’ Office deputies, detention center officers and their supporters attended the June 7 hearing to urge the commissioners to make three additions to the sheriff’s budget: the differential shift pay, funding for a detention center programs coordinator and social worker, and a pay increase beyond what all county workers will receive.

After discussion, the board unanimously approved the 2022-23 budget as is with a statement that the commissioners will consider amending it when Sheriff Paula Dance submits a plan for implementing a shift work policy that will reward deputies and detention center officers for working nights.

In addition to deputies and detention center officers, graduates of the detention center’s Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program attended the meeting to urge the commissioners to fund the positions for the program’s director and social worker. Both positions are grant-funded and the grant ends in September.

SHARP graduate Kevin Cook said many deputies deserve a raise simply because they had to deal with him and his addiction for years. Cook is now director of business and workforce development at the Third Street Education Center. He obtained a GED and is now enrolled in Pitt Community College’s horticulture program.

“All my successes, anything I’ve done … the ball got rolling because of the SHARP program at the Pitt County Detention Center. I have the utmost respect and I ask you to help fund them,” Cook said.

The commissioners have authorized the sheriff’s office to use a $1.3 million federal program to continue funding the program positions. Dance said in a later interview that eventually grants won’t be available. She wants the county to absorb the cost.

“These programs are very successful. We’ve done what we can do as an office to even create these programs so now it’s time for the county to step up and give me help,” Dance said.

During the commissioners’ budget workshops Gallagher suggested Dance convert the salaries for two vacant detention center officers to fund the two positions. Dance said that is something she isn’t willing to do because then she’ll be left without officer positions.

Gallagher said if Dance ever gets all vacant positions filled and needs two more officers, she’ll find the money to add the positions. Gallagher also said that if Dance develops a plan for operating a shift differential program, she’ll bring it back to the commissioners to fund through a budget amendment.

The budget includes a 4 percent market adjustment pay increase for all county employees along with merit pay increases of up to 1.2 percent or 2.4 percent. Employees in the sheriff’s office and inspections department also receive pay increases for completing certain certification programs.

Dance and her supporters on Tuesday said deputies and detention officers deserve even more pay.

Counties throughout the region are giving double-digit pay raises to deputies, she said. The Greenville Police Department and others also offer higher salaries.

Chief Deputy John Guard said he left another department and joined Pitt County 20 years ago because the pay and benefits were better at the time.

Lee Carmichael said his current schedule requires him to work during the day for a month and work nights for a month. He said he misses a lot of family events because of his schedule. Differential pay would alleviate some of the negativity that comes from missing time with his family.

Chief of Detention Services Lim Capehart said shift differential pay will allow employees to choose which shift they want to work.

Responding to commissioners’ questions, Gallagher said the sheriff’s office received a 7.8 percent budget increase, bringing it to $39.8 million to fund the sheriff’s office, detention center, school security, health services and inmate services.

The school system received a 6 percent increase, $46.9 million, the highest level of funding on record the county has given the school system.

Other budget highlights include:

Social services: $35.7 million;Public health: $13.78 million;Pitt Community College: $6.5 million.

The new budget added 13 new positions, six in social services, five in public safety and two in general government.

The county also is covering a $1.4 million increase in the employee medical fund. Employee premiums remain unchanged.

In addition to the $288.3 million county plan, the budget total included $48.8 million the county expects to collect for municipalities in the coming fiscal year.

The money is immediately released to the towns but new accounting standards now require the county to include the funds in its budget tax revenues, said Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett.

The $288.3 million budget is 2.44 percent higher than the current county budget.

The budget keeps the county’s property tax rate at 68.41 cents per $100 valuation.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff expresses concern over new budget

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for more following final approval on the county’s budget. Sheriff Paula Dance said the budget does not provide everything her office needs. The budget includes $40 million for the sheriff’s office, which is an 8% increase from last year. However, Dance said she’s concerned […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Changes coming to Pitt County Courthouse

Changes and renovations to county offices in the Uptown area are in the making. That includes the Pitt County Courthouse. To read and find out more about the upcoming changes, go here: https://trib.al/8jg1xFv.
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wayne Co. health department to downsize COVID-19 testing site

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wayne County Health Department announced on Thursday that it will downsize COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. The Grantham Street annex in the Little River Shopping Center will transition to a three-day schedule on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting June 20. The hours of operation will remain the same from 8:15-11:45 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

ENC 4th of July fireworks canceled after Lenoir County explosion

SWANSBORO, Carteret County — An eastern North Carolina fireworks display has been canceled after last week’s fireworks explosion in Lenoir County. Officials said landowner Randy Herring was burning off a wheat field at a farm on Bulltown Road in LaGrange, which led to the brush fire that ultimately consumed a shipping container with commercial-grade fireworks. It eventually exploded.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center#The Pitt#Politics Local
WNCT

Onslow County observes Elder Abuse Awareness Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Senior Services wore purple Wednesday to show support for Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Senior citizens participated in a walk to bring attention to the cause. They browsed resources provided by the local health department, Adult Protective Services and community paramedics. Senior Center supervisor Shelley Ashley said physical harm isn’t […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Crews converting Kinston intersection into all-way stop

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County drivers should be on alert this morning as crews work to convert an intersection into an all-way stop. Tower Hill Road and JP Harrison Boulevard is the intersection undergoing the change. Crews will start the process at 8:00 a.m. Motorists are encouraged to slow down...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville, other ENC areas to get ARP money

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that 30 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. Several areas in Eastern North Carolina, including Greenville, Tarboro, Mount Olive and Wallace, will receive the new source of support for rural economic development projects in North […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU Health Medical Center celebrates Project SEARCH graduates

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Project SEARCH, an educational program offered at ECU Health Medical Center (ECUHMC), is proud to announce eight students recently graduated from the program. Those students are Shaima Bader, Emonni Cannonier, Phabian Chen, Nydarious Johnson, Adrian Lewis, Andre Lewis, Marvin Sanderson and Isaac Soderstrom. Project SEARCH is a one-year internship program for students […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Manufacturer company opening new facility in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cabinet manufacturer is opening a new facility in Eastern Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Design Mode Cabinetry will create 139 new jobs in Duplin County. The company will invest more than $13 million to establish a manufacturing facility in the Town of Warsaw.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An all-way stop is coming to a Lenoir County intersection in an effort to improve safety. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that the four-way stop will be inserted where Tower Hill Road/Washington Avenue intersects with JP Harrison Boulevard/Secrest Street. Traffic on JP Harrison Boulevard/Secrest Street does not currently stop.
WITN

Armed Pitt County drug trafficker gets more than 17 years in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for crimes related to drug trafficking from 2018 to 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on February 16, 2021, Alterick Boyd pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack), 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine; and distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack).
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Health center to open dental facility in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center has announced it is opening a new site called Dental Integrated Care of Aulander. The health center says that the practice will have eight dental operatories as well as other offices, and at full operation will be staffed with two dentists, two hygienists, and other care providers. Furthermore, all services that RCCHC offers at other sites will be available at the Aulander site too.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir Hospital Foundation provides $95,387 in grant funds

The Lenoir Hospital Foundation is a charitable organization that supports the mission of UNC Lenoir Health Care which is to ensure exceptional healthcare for the people we serve. Nine special projects were funded enhancing patient and overall community health. Projects focused on education, outreach, technology and medical interventions. 1. Wyntus...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Security increased at Greenville hospital after James City shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Security has been stepped up at Greenville’s hospital after a shooting this morning outside of New Bern. One person was shot and another suffered blunt-force trauma to the head at a convenience store parking lot and a fast-food restaurant in James City. Both men...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
107
Followers
228
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy