‘We’re just happy for each other’: Twins finish first and second at South Central High School

WINTERVILLE — From the moment she was born, Kailee Grubbs has always had a sister she could be sure was right behind her — her twin, Emily. A fraction of an hour separated their arrival on Dec. 27, 2003, and a fraction of a point separated them on Saturday as they received their diplomas from South Central High School, where Kailee and Emily will graduate as valedictorian and salutatorian.

This time, Emily, who finished with a 4.73 grade point average, went first, taking the stage in Minges Coliseum to give her speech before Kailee, who finished with a 4.8. But above their class rank, what the two value is the close relationship that neither began nor will end with school.

“As far as grades go, I would say that we’re not necessarily competitive with each other,” Emily said as she and Kailee sat side-by-side for an interview at South Central.

There was once, in a fifth-grade classroom for academically and intellectually gifted students, when she remembers going back and forth with her sister, each announcing how many points she had accumulated in game they were playing in class. But, for the most part, sibling rivalry has not been a factor.

“In general, her grades are normally a few points higher than mine, which is probably why she’s valedictorian,” Emily said, laughing. “(But) it’s never really been serious. Honestly, this may sound cheesy, but mostly we’re just happy for each other.”

The Winterville sisters, sometimes referred to as “the smart twins” by their classmates, have had much to celebrate in their academic careers. The only children of Belinda and Jeff Grubbs, they have been making a name for themselves since Ridgewood Elementary School, where they placed in the state math fair for a project they completed together.

“If we had a choice, we would gravitate toward each other for a project,” Kailee said. “We knew we could count on each other for good work.”

Unlike many multiple-birth siblings that parents opt to separate in school, Kailee and Emily remained in classes together through their eighth-grade year. At A.G. Cox Middle School, where the two were assigned to a math course that was two grade levels above many of their classmates, they also brought home honors from the National Junior Beta Club Convention.

“I don’t think either one of them has ever made a B in their life,” said South Central High School graduation coach Pat McCrae, who taught the twins civics and economics during their sophomore year.

That’s straight-As all the way through school, including at Pitt Community College, where Emily completed an associate’s degree in arts and Kailee completed associate’s degrees in arts and sciences before graduating from high school.

“They’re awesome kids,” McCrae said. “Sometimes you have kids that are really super high fliers and all they care about is, ‘How do I get this grade?’ They want to do well, (but) they actually genuinely care about learning, which is unique and refreshing.”

It was in high school that each found her niche. Kailee pursued advanced mathematics, completing Calculus III at PCC, where she works as a part-time math tutor. “I love how math just builds on itself and it just seems so logical to me,” she said.

Emily gravitated toward health sciences, studying anatomy and working to complete as many prerequisite courses as possible toward her goal of becoming a nurse. She also ran track and cross country for her school and took on a part-time job at Chick-fil-A.

Still the sisters continued to combine their efforts on numerous pursuits, both becoming involved in student government at South Central, where they also served as co-presidents of the Key Club. Both have a passion for art, although Emily enjoys painting while Kailee prefers drawing. Outside of school, they share a love for dance and baton, having studied at Ayden’s STARS Twirl Studio for nearly a decade, and for theater, acting with Kids on Stage in Snow Hill. Both have been members of Pitt Pirates Robotics for four years.

“They both have had a really keen interest,” said Ann McClung, lead mentor for the robotics team. “It wasn’t just robotics. They had a spectrum of things they really loved.”

STEM outreach

McClung, who serves as science coordinator for ECU’s Center for STEM Education, said the sisters have been instrumental in Pitt Pirates’ outreach efforts to bring STEM education to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain. During the coronavirus pandemic, they helped create an initiative known as Get the GIST (Girls in Science and Technology) to help introduce more female students to STEM.

“They are really motivated,” McClung said. “They’re amazing kids. I’m really going to miss them.”

Separate ways

Beginning in August, for the first time in their lives, the twins are going to miss each other. After sharing a room until they were 12 and never spending more than two days apart that they can recall, Kailee and Emily are going their separate ways for college.

Kailee will attend ECU, where she is among 20 recipients of the EC Scholars award, the most prestigious undergraduate award the university offers. Emily received the same offer but turned it down to attend the Honors College at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

“I was really hoping she would go to ECU as well, but I’m glad she made the right decision for herself,” Kailee said. “It will definitely be hard.”

Emily agreed. “It’s going to be weird,” she acknowledged. “I try not to think about it too hard.”

On Saturday, there were more cheerful thoughts to entertain. The sisters finished this chapter of their lives the way their started: together. Each is proud to share the stage with the other.

“It’s never been about GPA to us or placement or anything,” Emily said. “It’s more about doing it for ourselves.”