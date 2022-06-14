ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

‘We’re just happy for each other’: Twins finish first and second at South Central High School

By By Kim Grizzard Staff Writer
The Standard
The Standard
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tHGA_0gAnQl8r00

WINTERVILLE — From the moment she was born, Kailee Grubbs has always had a sister she could be sure was right behind her — her twin, Emily. A fraction of an hour separated their arrival on Dec. 27, 2003, and a fraction of a point separated them on Saturday as they received their diplomas from South Central High School, where Kailee and Emily will graduate as valedictorian and salutatorian.

This time, Emily, who finished with a 4.73 grade point average, went first, taking the stage in Minges Coliseum to give her speech before Kailee, who finished with a 4.8. But above their class rank, what the two value is the close relationship that neither began nor will end with school.

“As far as grades go, I would say that we’re not necessarily competitive with each other,” Emily said as she and Kailee sat side-by-side for an interview at South Central.

There was once, in a fifth-grade classroom for academically and intellectually gifted students, when she remembers going back and forth with her sister, each announcing how many points she had accumulated in game they were playing in class. But, for the most part, sibling rivalry has not been a factor.

“In general, her grades are normally a few points higher than mine, which is probably why she’s valedictorian,” Emily said, laughing. “(But) it’s never really been serious. Honestly, this may sound cheesy, but mostly we’re just happy for each other.”

The Winterville sisters, sometimes referred to as “the smart twins” by their classmates, have had much to celebrate in their academic careers. The only children of Belinda and Jeff Grubbs, they have been making a name for themselves since Ridgewood Elementary School, where they placed in the state math fair for a project they completed together.

“If we had a choice, we would gravitate toward each other for a project,” Kailee said. “We knew we could count on each other for good work.”

Unlike many multiple-birth siblings that parents opt to separate in school, Kailee and Emily remained in classes together through their eighth-grade year. At A.G. Cox Middle School, where the two were assigned to a math course that was two grade levels above many of their classmates, they also brought home honors from the National Junior Beta Club Convention.

“I don’t think either one of them has ever made a B in their life,” said South Central High School graduation coach Pat McCrae, who taught the twins civics and economics during their sophomore year.

That’s straight-As all the way through school, including at Pitt Community College, where Emily completed an associate’s degree in arts and Kailee completed associate’s degrees in arts and sciences before graduating from high school.

“They’re awesome kids,” McCrae said. “Sometimes you have kids that are really super high fliers and all they care about is, ‘How do I get this grade?’ They want to do well, (but) they actually genuinely care about learning, which is unique and refreshing.”

It was in high school that each found her niche. Kailee pursued advanced mathematics, completing Calculus III at PCC, where she works as a part-time math tutor. “I love how math just builds on itself and it just seems so logical to me,” she said.

Emily gravitated toward health sciences, studying anatomy and working to complete as many prerequisite courses as possible toward her goal of becoming a nurse. She also ran track and cross country for her school and took on a part-time job at Chick-fil-A.

Still the sisters continued to combine their efforts on numerous pursuits, both becoming involved in student government at South Central, where they also served as co-presidents of the Key Club. Both have a passion for art, although Emily enjoys painting while Kailee prefers drawing. Outside of school, they share a love for dance and baton, having studied at Ayden’s STARS Twirl Studio for nearly a decade, and for theater, acting with Kids on Stage in Snow Hill. Both have been members of Pitt Pirates Robotics for four years.

“They both have had a really keen interest,” said Ann McClung, lead mentor for the robotics team. “It wasn’t just robotics. They had a spectrum of things they really loved.”

STEM outreach

McClung, who serves as science coordinator for ECU’s Center for STEM Education, said the sisters have been instrumental in Pitt Pirates’ outreach efforts to bring STEM education to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain. During the coronavirus pandemic, they helped create an initiative known as Get the GIST (Girls in Science and Technology) to help introduce more female students to STEM.

“They are really motivated,” McClung said. “They’re amazing kids. I’m really going to miss them.”

Separate ways

Beginning in August, for the first time in their lives, the twins are going to miss each other. After sharing a room until they were 12 and never spending more than two days apart that they can recall, Kailee and Emily are going their separate ways for college.

Kailee will attend ECU, where she is among 20 recipients of the EC Scholars award, the most prestigious undergraduate award the university offers. Emily received the same offer but turned it down to attend the Honors College at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

“I was really hoping she would go to ECU as well, but I’m glad she made the right decision for herself,” Kailee said. “It will definitely be hard.”

Emily agreed. “It’s going to be weird,” she acknowledged. “I try not to think about it too hard.”

On Saturday, there were more cheerful thoughts to entertain. The sisters finished this chapter of their lives the way their started: together. Each is proud to share the stage with the other.

“It’s never been about GPA to us or placement or anything,” Emily said. “It’s more about doing it for ourselves.”

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

D.H. Conley announces new athletic director, boys basketball coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — D.H. Conley announced Tuesday that Shannon McLaughlin has been named the school’s athletic director, and former Viking great Kendrick Greene has been named the new boy’s basketball coach. McLaughlin and Greene are taking over positions previously held by Rob Maloney, who in May was named director of athletics for Pitt County […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ECU Health Medical Center celebrates Project SEARCH graduates

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Project SEARCH, an educational program offered at ECU Health Medical Center (ECUHMC), is proud to announce eight students recently graduated from the program. Those students are Shaima Bader, Emonni Cannonier, Phabian Chen, Nydarious Johnson, Adrian Lewis, Andre Lewis, Marvin Sanderson and Isaac Soderstrom. Project SEARCH is a one-year internship program for students […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Farmville school remembers beloved cafeteria manager

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Middle School honored beloved cafeteria manager Cindy Warrick by planting a rose bush Wednesday. Warrick worked for Pitt County Schools for 22 years. She died in February. Those who knew Warrick said no student went without a meal on her watch. “Mrs. Warrick meant a lot to this community,” Farmville […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Winterville, NC
Education
City
Ayden, NC
City
Winterville, NC
WNCT

ECU athletics announces death of Bill Cain

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The ECU Athletics community is mourning the loss of William “Bill” Cain, who passed away Wednesday, June 8 at the age of 88. Cain, who was inducted into the university’s athletics hall of fame in 1997, played football for three seasons from 1957-59 under the legendary Jack Boone. A walk-on to the football team, […]
WNCT

ECU baseball quartet earns national honors

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina senior Bryson Worrell, sophomore Zach Agnos and junior Carter Spivey have been named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Atlantic All-Region Teams, while senior Jake Kuchmaner was tabbed a 2022 Senior CLASS Award second-Team All-American the organizations announced Wednesday. CLICK HERE to find out more about the recognitions Worrell, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honors College#Mathematics#Science And Technology#Stem Education#Highschool#South Central High School
WITN

Arrest made in Kearney Park murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they have made an arrest in a murder that happened Wednesday night in Greenville. Carlos Cox, 18, has been charged with the murder of Idn Arrington. Police were called to the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle shortly before 8:00 p.m. for the report of...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 12, 13 & 14

Cora Jean Murray, 47, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Cora enjoyed being a Homemaker which allowed to be home with the kids. A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Johnsville, NY on July 29, 2022. Irene...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WITN

Crews converting Kinston intersection into all-way stop

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County drivers should be on alert this morning as crews work to convert an intersection into an all-way stop. Tower Hill Road and JP Harrison Boulevard is the intersection undergoing the change. Crews will start the process at 8:00 a.m. Motorists are encouraged to slow down...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Bill's Grill & Bar now open in La Grange

According to their Facebook page, Bill’s Grill & Bar is now open in La Grange. “Bills Grill of Wilson and Blackcreek is thrilled to bring its down home country cooking PLUS Full bar to the quaint town of La Grange, NC! Bills Grill is known for its delicious, home style country cooking! Our restaurant’s are family owned and operated. From our good old fashioned burgers to our gourmet steaks, we look forward to serving you in the future”
LA GRANGE, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 16 – 19, 2022

Join International Paper, Craven County Parks and Recreation, and United Way of Coastal Carolina volunteers will be installing a new Born Learning Trail at West Craven Park on Friday, June 17, 2022. Installation will begin at 8:00 a.m. and a Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening will be held at 12:00 p.m. The Born Learning Trail will provide opportunities for learning and interaction for the children and families who use the Park.
NEW BERN, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Derrell Young

Plymouth native Derrell Young is a man that wears many hats. However, he brings order to his and other’ busy lives by adhering to three core tenets. “I have a three pillar tenet that I live and operate by,” Young declares. “I teach people to trust God, I help them accomplish their goals and I love hard.”
PLYMOUTH, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville police investigating death near Kearney Park

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department said a man was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home on the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle. Police responded to a shots fired call shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday night, June 15, 2022. Officials said detectives are...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
107
Followers
228
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy