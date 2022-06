The NFL is allowing teams to wear alternate helmets this season, and the Saints have just unveiled the look they’ll be wearing. The Saints’ alternate helmets will be black and feature the fleur-de-lis logo in gold, a reversal of the team’s usual helmet color scheme. The Saints said they will wear the helmets for at least one game, and possibly multiple games, but they have not said which games.

