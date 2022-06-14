EVS holds groundbreaking for new facility

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Wakarusa community broke ground on Doc’s Pavilion. Dr. Robert “Doc” Abel, who the Pavilion will be named after, was a community activist, philanthropist, and physician who proudly delivered over 10,000 babies in his 60+ year medical career. Now the...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The size of a school bus can be intimidating to drivers, and may cause interested bus driver candidates to refrain from applying to be a school bus driver. That is why the South Bend Community School Corporation is inviting drivers ages 21-years and older with...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four South Bend neighborhoods have come together to coordinate a massive garage sale weekend. The big sale kicks off on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The participating neighborhoods are Fox Run, Nature’s Gate, Augustine Lakes, and Westwood Hills @ Elbel.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Say goodbye to Bendix. A huge piece of the past is being demolished on South Bend’s west side. The demolition permit calls for the destruction of five separate buildings with nearly 400,000 square feet of space (buildings 2, 2A, 2B, 3, and 3A). “I...
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, a section of Sodus Parkway, between Yore Avenue and U.S. 31, will be closed due to paving work. During maintenance, Sodus Parkway will have one lane of traffic in each direction. Roadwork is expected to be completed in about one week, weather and...
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) -A veteran living in Michigan City came home to an unexpected surprise on Friday with an unexpected guest--TV host and actor Montel Williams standing in front of their completely renovated house. 16 News Now was in attendance for this jaw-dropping reveal where we learned why Montel...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For 55 years, the Leeper Park Art Fair has been a tradition in South Bend. The fair brings artists from all over the United States with different art forms together, to showcase and sell their art. The fair also features music, food and with twelve...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Holy Cross Village held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new care center. Sponsored by the Brothers of Holy Cross, the Holy Cross Continuing Care Retirement Community completed the construction and remodeling of the Dujarie House. The project began in 2018 but was delayed many years...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can catch live music every Friday at the Jon R. Hunt Plaza in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center. South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts invites you to take some time to listen to groups perform a wide range of music each week.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph House Raffle on the Road held a grand prize drawing on Friday. The winner received a 2022 Thor Motor Coach “Delano Sprinter” RV. The “Delano Sprinter” is valued at nearly $200,000 dollars. The raffle was held at the...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A compelling presentation about mental health Thursday, as Oaklawn hosts the founder of a non-profit who lost his son to a drug overdose. The event was held at the St. Joseph County Public Library. Jeff Johnston, of Living Undeterred, is taking a 95-day trip across...
The new and upgraded facility will offer skilled nursing and therapy, memory care suites, and long-term care for its residents.
Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to an accident that closed down a part of Edison Road for multiple hours late Friday night into Saturday morning. Multiple officers were on scene of the crash, and at least one car and a motorcycle were involved. At this time it is unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash. The road is now clear.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced a modified trash pickup schedule for Juneteenth. No trash will be picked up on Monday, and that means:. - Areas that are normally serviced on Mondays will have their trash picked up on Tuesday. - Tuesday areas will...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Community Schools announces their Summer Food Service Program, in partnership with Chartwells Discovery Kitchen, which serves free summer meals to children. Each Thursday until the end of July, Discovery Kitchen Live will be at a local park serving fresh and nutritious meals for...
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - As crews continue to restore power across Michiana, several businesses in Goshen are still feeling the heat. “Our power went off and can’t get nobody out there to fix it,” Goshen resident Delmas Davis says. And for folks like Josh Wakeman, who manages Goshen...
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Caruso’s Candy & Soda Shop in Dowagiac is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend. The store opens at noon, and festivities kick off at 3 p.m. Caruso’s is family-owned and operated since 1922, and the store can’t wait to look back on it’s last century...
