Video: Drone captures major flooding in Absarokee
According to the National Weather Service, Absarokee received between 0.8 inches and 5 inches of rain over the weekend, which combined with up to 5 inches of snow melt to create a total water event of 4 to 9 inches.
The swelling Stillwater River washed out bridges, roads and homes in the area
Watch the drone video of the flooding below.Drone video of flooding in Absarokee
