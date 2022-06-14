ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absarokee, MT

Video: Drone captures major flooding in Absarokee

By CBS News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
According to the National Weather Service, Absarokee received between 0.8 inches and 5 inches of rain over the weekend, which combined with up to 5 inches of snow melt to create a total water event of 4 to 9 inches.

The swelling Stillwater River washed out bridges, roads and homes in the area

Watch the drone video of the flooding below.

Drone video of flooding in Absarokee

KBZK News

Montana Roots in Livingston recovering from flooding

Montana Roots, a Livingston business located along the Yellowstone River, faces flood damage in its field and inside its greenhouse. Thick mud caked Montana Roots Farm, while waist-high water flowed through the island leaving debris in its wake. Sam Mascari, owner of Montana Roots, spent the majority of Monday taking care of his family and sand-bagging their home to welcome them back post-rescue.
LIVINGSTON, MT
KBZK News

Laurel bracing for flooding at Riverside Park as Yellowstone River rises

The rising Yellowstone River is threatening Billings and Laurel, even if the damage seen in other parts of south-central Montana hasn't come to these cities. The Riverside Park campground in Laurel was evacuated Monday due to the ongoing threat of flooding from the rising Yellowstone River, caused by recent unpredictable weather in the area.
LAUREL, MT
KBZK News

Flood evacuation center busy in Red Lodge

After dozens were evacuated from homes on the east side of Rock Creek in Red Lodge Monday, the evacuation center at the Carbon County Fairgrounds was a temporary home to many. While they don’t know when they’ll get to return home, most have been staying positive.
RED LODGE, MT
Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

