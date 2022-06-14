NFL Tight End Rankings: Patriots Hunter Henry Top 10?

Pro Football Focus ranks Henry as a "tier three" tight end.

FOXBORO — Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots is the NFL's 10th-best tight end, according to rankings released this week by the analytics company, Pro Football Focus .

PFF's rankings, which examine the top 15 tight ends in the league, are broken into different tiers. Henry is placed in tier three, falling into the “best of the rest” category.

Says PFF of Henry:

Henry may never return to his form from 2016 and 2017, with major injuries since slowing him down. But that doesn’t mean he can’t still be a top-10 tight end in the league. Last year in New England — his first season with the team — Henry managed to play a full 17-game schedule and turned in the ninth-highest PFF grade at the position. He’s adept at fighting through contact, tracking the ball downfield and working as a route-runner. The 27-year-old still has plenty of high-quality football ahead of him.

Henry caught a career-high nine touchdowns in 2021. Aside from becoming quarterback Mac Jones' most reliable red-zone option, he also ended the season as New England's second-most targeted teammate behind only wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The combination of Henry’s chemistry with his quarterback, and of course Jones' year-two development , should allow the veteran tight end to build upon last season’s success.

Other than the tier one tight ends, which consist of the Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Raiders' Darren Waller and Ravens' Mark Andrews, Henry was the highest-rated tight end in the AFC. He ranks ahead of the Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth and Bills’ Dawson Knox, who slotted 11 th and 12 th .

The rankings were calculated using a variety of factors, including wins above replacement and PFF’s play-by-play grading system.