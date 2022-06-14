ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Grocery giveaway hosted by RPD, Journey Disaster Response Team on June 16

By Emma Widmar
A grocery giveaway, hosted by the Racine Police Department and the Journey Disaster Response Team, will be this Thursday, June 16, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., or while supplies last.

This community event is free and welcomes those in need to attend. A grocery giveaway will take place on each third Thursday of the month, with the same schedule: 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., or while supplies last.

Attending the grocery giveaway

This is a drive-thru event. If interested in attending, visit the Anthony Lane COP House located at 2437 Anthony Lane. The Journey Disaster Response Team is partnering with the Racine Police Department to distribute a variety of healthy groceries for those in need.

Before attending, individuals should clear the backseat of their vehicle or make sure that there is room in the trunk for grocery items. Due to COVID-19, they are minimizing contact. If attending, remain inside your vehicle while volunteers load your car.

Resources

Racine County Eye

Downtown Racine earns Main Street America™ 2022 accreditation

RACINE – Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) has again been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program by the Main Street America organization. Racine joins 863 communities throughout the U.S. meeting performance standards for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization. DRC’s performance is evaluated annually by the Wisconsin...
RACINE, WI
WGN News

Body of missing Wisconsin lake swimmer recovered, identified

SALEM LAKES, Wisc. — Deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin have recovered the body of a 22-year-old male swimmer submerged after jumping into Silver Lake on Thursday. Authorities say the body of Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha, was pulled from the water around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
