Grocery giveaway hosted by RPD, Journey Disaster Response Team on June 16

A grocery giveaway, hosted by the Racine Police Department and the Journey Disaster Response Team, will be this Thursday, June 16, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., or while supplies last.

This community event is free and welcomes those in need to attend. A grocery giveaway will take place on each third Thursday of the month, with the same schedule: 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., or while supplies last.

Attending the grocery giveaway

This is a drive-thru event. If interested in attending, visit the Anthony Lane COP House located at 2437 Anthony Lane. The Journey Disaster Response Team is partnering with the Racine Police Department to distribute a variety of healthy groceries for those in need.

Before attending, individuals should clear the backseat of their vehicle or make sure that there is room in the trunk for grocery items. Due to COVID-19, they are minimizing contact. If attending, remain inside your vehicle while volunteers load your car.

Resources

