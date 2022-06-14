Lansing Juneteenth Committee, Lansing NAACP hosts job fair

The Lansing branch of the NAACP and the Lansing Juneteenth Committee will be hosting a job and community resource fair on Saturday, with support from Capital Area Michigan Works!.

The fair is a part of the annual Lansing Juneteenth Celebration happening this week.

It will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph Park at 2125 west Hillsdale St. The job fair is a part of the 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Festival , which begins Friday night in the park.

Organizers say about 50 businesses and community resource organizations will be in attendance.

Some of the positions employers are looking to fill include caregivers, mechanics, teachers and child care directors.

"Attendees are encouraged to come as you are — this is a casual event compared to a traditional job fair," organizers said. "There is no required dress code or need to bring copies of a resume. This fair, along with the rest of the Lansing Juneteenth Celebration, is a rain or shine event. Resource and employers booths will be under two large tents in the park."

If you’d like to learn more about the fair, you go can to the Lansing Juneteenth Celebration's website .

